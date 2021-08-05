CLOSE
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 27 “What Women Want”

The duo is back this week to talk about all things pop culture. Simone Biles and DaBaby supporters and critics speak out, while the hosts undress whether the people really care about Alphonso Ribeiro’s interracial relationship. Plus, find out the do’s and don’ts of traveling during COVID, and don’t get caught up!

We’ll wrap it out with Lore’ls DMs and the Final Question To Undress!  If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

