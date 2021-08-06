Indiana Woman Accused Of Dismembering Husband And Made Her Children Clean Up The Crime Scene

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

34-year-old Thessalonica Allen not only shot her husband and chopped up his corpse, according to police, but she also had her children help put his body into bags before cleaning the crime scene.

According to reports from WCAX, Allen is facing charges for murder, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, abuse of a corpse, altering the scene of death, interference with the reporting of a crime, and two counts of neglect of a dependent, which places dependents in a situation that endangers them.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The mother is being accused of shooting her husband, Randy Allen, inside of a LaPorte, Indiana apartment on Tuesday, July 27.

Both of her two kids were at the apartment at the time, saying that they heard a loud bang before seeing Randy on the ground. He reportedly asked them to call ‘911,’ but their mom told them not to. They later told police that the two were arguing after Randy confronted Thessalonica over a website she visited.

After an autopsy discovered a bullet that entered around Randy’s spinal area, doctors came to the conclusion that he couldn’t move and probably ended up bleeding to death. According to reports, Thessalonica allegedly put the body in her daughter’s closet. To make matters even more chaotic, ABC 57 reports that Allen contacted an ex to come to the apartment because her husband was harming the kids. When the ex arrived, she reportedly showed him the body in the closet and asked for help moving it. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The ex refused to do this and, after driving him to a destination he asked to be taken to, she threw a gun out the window that the ex kept. That’s when the ex called ‘911’. According to police, after that failed attempt, Thessalonica woke up her kids in the middle of the night to ask for their help in carrying the body to the car. Because his body was too heavy, they couldn’t move it, and a day later, she allegedly took an ax and chopped off Randy’s legs before having her kids help put his body in a bag and clean up the crime scene. When police were able to locate Allen outside of a hardware store, she reportedly started to cry and said “You guys don’t understand he beats me.” She is set to appear in court on Friday morning for an initial hearing. This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

LATEST POSTS:

Austin Bomber Crime Scenes [PHOTOS] 31 photos Launch gallery Austin Bomber Crime Scenes [PHOTOS] 1. US-CRIME-BOMBINGS-TEXAS-BLAST Source: 1 of 31 2. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 2 of 31 3. Austin bombings Source: 3 of 31 4. US-CRIME-BOMBINGS-TEXAS Source: 4 of 31 5. austin bombings Source: 5 of 31 6. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 6 of 31 7. Austin, Texas Terrorized By Series Of Package Bombs Source: 7 of 31 8. Austin, Texas Terrorized By Series Of Package Bombs Source: 8 of 31 9. Austin, Texas Terrorized By Series Of Package Bombs Source: 9 of 31 10. Austin bombings Source: 10 of 31 11. Austin, Texas Terrorized By Series Of Package Bombs Source: 11 of 31 12. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 12 of 31 13. austin bombings Source: 13 of 31 14. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 14 of 31 15. Austin, Texas Terrorized By Series Of Package Bombs Source: 15 of 31 16. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 16 of 31 17. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 17 of 31 18. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 18 of 31 19. US-CRIME-BOMBINGS-TEXAS Source: 19 of 31 20. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 20 of 31 21. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 21 of 31 22. austin bombings Source: 22 of 31 23. Austin, Texas Terrorized By Series Of Package Bombs Source: 23 of 31 24. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 24 of 31 25. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 25 of 31 26. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 26 of 31 27. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 27 of 31 28. US-CRIME-BOMBINGS-TEXAS Source: 28 of 31 29. austin bombings Source: 29 of 31 30. austin bombings Source: 30 of 31 31. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In Source: 31 of 31 Skip ad Continue reading Austin Bomber Crime Scenes [PHOTOS] Austin Bomber Crime Scenes [PHOTOS]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Indiana Woman Accused Of Dismembering Husband And Made Her Children Clean Up The Crime Scene was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com