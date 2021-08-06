34-year-old Thessalonica Allen not only shot her husband and chopped up his corpse, according to police, but she also had her children help put his body into bags before cleaning the crime scene.
According to reports from WCAX, Allen is facing charges for murder, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, abuse of a corpse, altering the scene of death, interference with the reporting of a crime, and two counts of neglect of a dependent, which places dependents in a situation that endangers them.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
The mother is being accused of shooting her husband, Randy Allen, inside of a LaPorte, Indiana apartment on Tuesday, July 27.
Both of her two kids were at the apartment at the time, saying that they heard a loud bang before seeing Randy on the ground. He reportedly asked them to call ‘911,’ but their mom told them not to. They later told police that the two were arguing after Randy confronted Thessalonica over a website she visited.
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
LATEST POSTS:
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Ex-Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Loses Appeal: ‘The Evidence Is Undisputed’
- Indiana Woman Accused Of Dismembering Husband And Made Her Children Clean Up The Crime Scene
- Biden Trolls Republicans With Tan Suit Nearly 7 Years After Fake Outrage Over Obama’s Outfit
Austin Bomber Crime Scenes [PHOTOS]
Austin Bomber Crime Scenes [PHOTOS]
1. US-CRIME-BOMBINGS-TEXAS-BLASTSource: 1 of 31
2. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 2 of 31
3. Austin bombingsSource: 3 of 31
4. US-CRIME-BOMBINGS-TEXASSource: 4 of 31
5. austin bombingsSource: 5 of 31
6. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 6 of 31
7. Austin, Texas Terrorized By Series Of Package BombsSource: 7 of 31
8. Austin, Texas Terrorized By Series Of Package BombsSource: 8 of 31
9. Austin, Texas Terrorized By Series Of Package BombsSource: 9 of 31
10. Austin bombingsSource: 10 of 31
11. Austin, Texas Terrorized By Series Of Package BombsSource: 11 of 31
12. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 12 of 31
13. austin bombingsSource: 13 of 31
14. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 14 of 31
15. Austin, Texas Terrorized By Series Of Package BombsSource: 15 of 31
16. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 16 of 31
17. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 17 of 31
18. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 18 of 31
19. US-CRIME-BOMBINGS-TEXASSource: 19 of 31
20. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 20 of 31
21. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 21 of 31
22. austin bombingsSource: 22 of 31
23. Austin, Texas Terrorized By Series Of Package BombsSource: 23 of 31
24. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 24 of 31
25. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 25 of 31
26. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 26 of 31
27. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 27 of 31
28. US-CRIME-BOMBINGS-TEXASSource: 28 of 31
29. austin bombingsSource: 29 of 31
30. austin bombingsSource: 30 of 31
31. Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close InSource: 31 of 31
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Indiana Woman Accused Of Dismembering Husband And Made Her Children Clean Up The Crime Scene was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com