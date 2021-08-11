There’s A Version of Mountain Dew with Alcohol Coming Soon to Stores

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Move over caffine! Coming soon will be a drink that will give consumers a bigger jolt.

As fans may know, Mountain Dew has become of the most iconic soft drink brands in the world and with a slew of flavors including Code Red, Baja Blast and Pitch Black in addition to Diet Mountain Dew, it will not be surprising to see the product come out with its boldest edition yet.

PepsiCo, the company behind what has now become Mtn Dew, is collaborating with the Boston Beer Company to come up with a new product: Hard Mtn Dew!

Basically, it’s Mountain Dew with alcohol and Pepsi will be “selling, delivering and marketing the product.”

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,” said Kirk Tanner, CEO of PepsiCo Beverages North America, in a press release issued this week. “The Boston Beer Company partnership combines two recognized leaders in our respective industries to address the changing tastes of drinkers and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create HARD MTN DEW that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect.”

So how much alcohol will be in this particular flavor of Mountain Dew?

Dew fans can expect five percent “by volume (ABV)” that will be in line with “hard seltzers, sodas and lemonades” as beer contains four to six percent of ABV and wine has 5.5 to 16% of the same.

This is a game changer for the popular soft drink product and will only enhance the brand even further. It has to market itself carefully at the same time.

Look for Hard Mtn Dew in stores early next year.

Will you try to new alcoholic version of Mountain Dew (or Mtn Dew as it’s called) when it finally makes it to the shelves?

