Twitter and Fab 5 Freddy Launch Hip-Hop Anniversary Twitter Emojis

Today (August 11), is the official birthday of Hip-Hop. So of course, in the year 2021, Hip-Hop is getting official anniversary Twitter emojis to mark the occasion and ongoing celebration.

On August 11, 1973, DJ Kool Herc, born Clive Campbell, held a Back To School Jam and birthday party for his sister, Cindy Campbell, at the rec center of 1520 Sedgwick Ave. in The Bronx, and Hip-Hop was born. Forty-eight years later, Twitter has partnered with Fab 5 Freddy, born Fred Brathwaite and a pioneering artist and tastemaker in Hip-Hop culture, to create the emojis.

The five emojis designed by Fab 5 Freddy are now live and each theme represents a different element of Hip-Hop culture. Said themes (#HipHop #Emcee, #Graffiti, #Breakdance and #DJ) should be familiar to Hip-Hop purists as they partially correspond to the often debated elements of Hip-Hop; MC’ing, DJ’ing, graffiti and breakdancing.

The emojis will be live until September 30, and will also be activated by other hashtags (see full list below). To celebrate, Brandon Jinx will be hosting a Twitter Spaces at 1pm ET (August 11) with Fab 5 Freddy.

