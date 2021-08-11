Breaking News
Yella Beezy Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges In Texas

Yella Beezy was arrested on Wednesday (August 11) on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to TMZ, the Dallas rapper was pulled over by officers who searched his vehicle and discovered over 400 grams of a controlled substance, four handguns and a rifle.

Beezy shared a video to Instagram late Tuesday (August 10) of him being stopped by police and his vehicle being searched. He captioned the post, “They stay fwm.”

The arrest is the second for the “That’s On Me” rapper. In February, he was arrested on weapons charges in Dallas, although he claimed the arrest was a setup. He faces a felony charge related to the possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor regarding the unlawful carrying of the weapons.

In the past 2 years, Yella Beezy has become one of the biggest stars in music to make it out of Dallas. His No. 1 hit "That's On Me," broke by  97.9 The Beat in 2019, turned the heads of many. But, It was one ultimate cosign that changed the course of his career. Beezy got word in 2018 that DJ Khaled wanted him to open up for Beyoncé and Jay-Z on their On The Run II tour date in Dallas. The best part? Yella Beezy did it for absolutely free. Since then, opportunities has come aplenty for him and other Dallas artists as a whole, letting the world know to hear the sound and taste that resides in Oak Cliff.

Yella Beezy Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges In Texas  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

