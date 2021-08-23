The Bijou Star Files: Heinz Field Karen Met Her Match

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 23, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

STEELERS VS. LIONS FISTS FLY IN STANDS After Woman Slaps Man In Face

The hits at the Steelers and Lions game didn’t just happen on the field, fans got in on the action too … with a nasty brawl spurred from a woman slapping a man in the face. Read More

DONALD TRUMP BOOED AT ALABAMA RALLY …

After Urging Crowd To Get The Vaccine Donald Trump can say just about anything to his base and they will cheer … anything, with one big exception — urging folks to get the vaccine. Read More

REV. JESSE JACKSON & WIFE HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19 …

Conditions Unknown Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, are in the hospital due to COVID-19 — a worrisome update, especially considering his health problems … and the fact he’s vaccinated. Read More

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON COMES IN LAST PLACE AGAINST JAMAICANS… Fiery Post-Race Interview

Sha’Carri Richardson’s return to the race track wasn’t quite as glorious as she’d hoped — she came in last place against some of the same women she’d beat a couple months ago. Read More

KANYE WEST RESPONDING TO DRAKE’S NEW DISS??? Ominous ‘Joker’ Text

Kanye may or may not have just responded to Drake — depending on how you take his most recent IG post … which is very ominous, and seems to have Drake’s other nemesis, Pusha, in the loop. Read More

KANYE WEST I’ll Take You Down Memory Lane …HERE’S MY CHILDHOOD HOUSE!!!

Kanye West is sending smoke signals that he’s zeroing in on his album release, by posting a pic of the house he grew up in. Ye displayed a photo of his childhood home on the South Side of Chicago. You’ll recall, it’s the house he bought last year for $225,000. Read More

Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’ Album Tops The iTunes Chart Following Its Release On Streaming Services For The First Time

Less than 24 hours after it finally dropped on streaming services for the first time, Aaliyah’s second album “One In A Million” has topped the iTunes charts! Aaliyah’s fans have clearly been streaming her iconic album in massive numbers, as it has remained number one on the chart and became a hot topic on social media. Read More

Kendrick Lamar Shares That He’s Working On His Final TDE Album

It has been some time since we have heard from Kendrick Lamar. As fans have been anticipating his return to music, he shared a post on his Instagram and released a statement where he announced he is producing his final album for TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment). Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: