The Bijou Star Files: Gayle King Wasn’t Controlling The R. Kelly Interview

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 24, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

R. KELLY Ex-Live-In GF Claims …HE CONTROLLED THEIR CBS INTERVIEW

One of the two women interviewed by Gayle King back in 2019 is now on the witness stand in R. Kelly’s criminal case … and she’s claiming he was controlling them right then and there during the interview. Read More

STEPH CURRY’S PARENTS ACCUSE EACH OTHER OF CHEATING… In Divorce Docs Sonya Curry —

Steph and Seth Curry’s mom — says estranged husband Dell Curry cheated on her with different women while married … and she had no choice but to divorce the ex-NBA star. Read More

KANYE WEST FILES TO LEGALLY CHANGE HIS NAME… Just Call Me ‘Ye’!!!

Kanye West is no more — that is, if he gets his way, and a judge grants him an official name change … to something much more to the point. Read More

ANDREW CUOMO STRIPPED OF EMMY

Fallout Continues Andrew Cuomo is no longer the Governor of New York, and now … he’s no longer an Emmy Award winner either. The disgraced ex-governor has been stripped of his special 2020 international Emmy in wake of the sexual harassment scandal that led to his recent resignation. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION JUDGE CLEARS WAY FOR SONG RELEASE … Legal Win Over Label

Megan just got the all-clear to release her remix with BTS … according to docs, a judge ruled in favor of Meg. Read More

CHRIS BROWN’S DAUGHTER WAS AT RISK ON ELEPHANT

A rep for the USDA confirms they’ve received the letter and are “looking into it.” Read More

Woman Banned from Zoo After Having 4 Year “Affair” with Chimpanzee

In odd news of the day, a Belgian woman was banned from the Antwerp Zoo after the owners disapproved of her relationship with one of the primates. Read More

HBCU Enrollment is at an All-Time High

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are experiencing a surge in enrollment. Read More

Spike Lee Still Has “Questions” About 9/11

Recently Spike Lee shared that he still “questions” what happened on 9/11. The New York Director revealed that his new docuseries “NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021½” will explore the city’s darkest day and all that were involved. Read More

3 People Shot and Killed in Louisiana While Recording the “Crate Challenge”

While recording a TikTok milk crate challenge video for social media, a Louisiana man and two others were shot and killed. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: