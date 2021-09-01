CLE Teen Sentenced for Murder of Police Detective and Informant

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

When you are young you make mistakes, however a Cleveland teen is going to pay for his mistakes but he will eventually get to live life as a free man but unfortunately for the families of the people he killed he get to live his life, where their family lives irreparably damaged.

Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz and informant Scott Dingess in September of 2020 were killed after a group of young people approached their unmarked car while they were preparing for a drug operation, according to the wire service. One of the youths fired shots into the car.

Tuesday a 15 year old Cleveland teen pleaded guilty to shooting and killing an undercover Cleveland police detective and an informant last year. The teen was sentenced to spend the next six years at Lighthouse Youth Center at Paint Creek near Bainbridge. Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Alison Floyd told the boy that if he does well at the facility, he will be able to go free when he turns 21. If not, he will be given an adult prison sentence of 23 years to life. The other teens involved all pleaded not guilty. Read More

See video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: