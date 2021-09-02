Breaking News
Drake Teases ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Feature List With Billboard Campaign

Drake isn’t playing when it comes to promoting Certified Lover Boy.

On Wednesday (September 1), digital billboards began popping up in cities across the country with Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Memphis and even Houston. Journalist and TIDAL chief content editor Elliott Wilson began sharing screenshots of the billboards, leading to mass speculation on who would be on the project. Wilson was also the insider who confirmed the cover art for CLB was indeed the multiple emojis of pregnant women.

“Hey Chicago Smurk Is On CLB,” the first billboard read in a clear reference to Drizzy’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” partner Lil Durk. The billboards for Atlanta and Memphis were easy giveaways as they referenced 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Young Thug and Future from the ATL to join the CLB ranks and Memphis contained Project Pat and singer Yebba. In LA, a billboard popped up revealing that Giveon and Ty Dolla $ign were part of the project.

We’ll have to wait and see. Certified Lover Boy arrives Friday at midnight and is on pace to be the biggest release of 2021, topping the previous projected top release which belongs to Kanye West and his Donda album.

