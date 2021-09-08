The Bijou Star Files: T-Pain Say’s Ye Stole His Rhymes

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 8, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

T-Pain Shares That Kanye West Once Stole His Rap Bar

Recently T-Pain was streaming live and talking with fans, and during the stream, he recalled the time Kanye West stole one of his rap bars and placed it on his album. Read More

Judge says Ohio hospital cannot be forced to use ivermectin to treat Covid, reversing earlier decision

A judge ruled Monday that an Ohio hospital cannot be forced to give a patient ivermectin for Covid-19, reversing an earlier decision that ordered it to administer a parasite medication that has not been approved to treat the disease. Read More

JOE ROGAN IVERMECTIN WAS PRESCRIBED BY DR…. 1st ‘JRE’ Podcast Since COVID-19 Diagnosis

Joe Rogan returned to his hosting gig 8 days after testing positive for COVID-19, and addressed his use of the controversial medication, Ivermectin, insisting he took a human version of the drug that was prescribed by a doctor. Read More

Vietnamese Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Violating Quarantine Mandate and Spreading Covid-19

According to local media sources, a Vietnamese man was sentenced to five years in prison for violating a 21-day quarantine order and spreading COVID-19...Read More

Texas Gov. Abbott defends new abortion law, vows to ‘eliminate all rapists’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defended the state’s restrictive new abortion law Tuesday, saying it doesn’t force victims of rape to give birth and vowing to “eliminate all rapists.” Read More

MONICA LEWINSKY BILL CLINTON SHOULD WANT TO APOLOGIZE… But I Don’t Need It

Some Texas abortion clinics were already turning patients away even before the state’s harsh new abortion law went into effect at midnight. Read More

Las Vegas Mother Calls for Substitute Teacher to Be Fired After She Taped a Mask to Her Son’s Face

A Las Vegas mother is calling for a Clark County school district substitute teacher to resign after she alleged that the teacher taped a mask to her 9-year-old child’s face. Read More

Howard University cancels classes after ransomware attack

Howard University, one of the largest historically Black schools in the United States, canceled classes Tuesday after a ransomware attack. Read More

Video shows unruly passenger growling, screaming ‘Joe Biden’ on American Airlines flight

A Las Vegas man traveling from California to Utah was cited by police after he caused a disruption on an American Airlines flight Monday. Read More

ANDREA CONSTAND ‘SHOCKED, DISGUSTED’ BY COSBY RELEASE ‘But it Was Worth It’

Andrea Constand is breaking her silence over the release of Bill Cosby — and her first reaction is utter disgust over what she calls a screwed-up criminal justice system. Read More

Texas Governor Bans 24-Hour and Drive-Thru Voting

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed legislation on Wednesday to block 24-hour and drive-thru voting. The measure also makes it difficult for voters to mail in their ballots. Read More

Mother of Five Shot & Killed by Her 5-Year-Old Son

An Arizona mother is dead after her 5-year-old son fatally shot her in their home. Read More

MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS COPS LOOKING FOR DRUG DEALER …In Apparent Fatal OD

Michael K. Williams’ death of an apparent drug overdose has triggered a criminal investigation … because law enforcement sources tell TMZ cops are trying to locate the drug dealer. Read More

Diddy And Joie Chavis Were Caught Lockin’ Lips In Italy!

Summer may be officially over, but things are definitely still heating up between Diddy and Joie Chavis after they were spotted kissing and cuddling on his mega yacht in Capri, Italy. Read More

