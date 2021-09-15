The Bijou Star Files: Chicago Mayor Answer To Gun Violence, Sue The Gangs

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 15, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Chicago Mayor Introduces Ordinance That Allows the City to Sue Gang Members to Seize Their Assets

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday an ordinance that allows the city to sue local gangs to reduce widespread gun violence. Read More

The Covid virus is sneaky. Booster shots can protect us from it

The United States and many other countries around the world are still debating the rollout of an additional dose, or “booster” shot, of the Covid-19 vaccine. Read More

Taco Bell wants to sell you a 30-day taco subscription

In about 20 participating restaurants across Tucson, Arizona, customers can pay between $5 to $10 per month for a Taco Lover’s Pass, which gives subscribers one taco a day for 30 days. The app-based program is currently active until November 24. Read More

NBA Reportedly Won’t Require Players to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The NBA isn’t planning to issue a COVID-19 vaccine requirement to its players Read More

Judge blocks New York’s vaccine mandate for medical workers amid religious objections

A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their constitutional rights were violated because the state’s mandate disallowed religious exemptions. Read More

KEVIN HART & MARK WAHLBERGCREW MEMBER SUFFERS HORRIFIC FALL ON NETFLIX SET

A crew member working on the set of an upcoming Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Netflix film suffered a horrific fall, with injuries so serious, paramedics were forced to use a defibrillator to get a heartbeat back. Read More

NICKI MINAJFAUCI WEIGHS IN ON VACCINE SNAFU‘Balls’ Story’s A One-Off!!!

Fauci was on with Jake Tapper during a CNN interview, and he sorta scolded Nicki for spreading misinformation. He says her “one-off anecdote” shouldn’t be the basis for giving advice to people on vaccines … adding, that’s not how science works. Read More

FLAVOR FLAV Public Enemy Can Return …BUT CHUCK’S GOTTA DO THIS 1ST!!!

Flavor Flav says Chuck D is actually the one stalling any sort of reunion for Public Enemy — as Chuck’s saying — but now Flav is laying out a solution to their standoff. Read More

CIARA WEARS RUSSELL’S SUPER BOWL RING… To Met Gala

Ciara wore something Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Grimes couldn’t get their hands on for the Met Gala — a Super Bowl ring, courtesy of Russell Wilson!! Read More

SUBWAY WORKER SCARED TO GO HOME AFTER ROBBERY …Crook Knows Where I Live!!!

The Subway worker who got suspended for aggressively stopping an armed man from robbing the store and then posting the surveillance video says she’s afraid to go home … because the crook has her info. Read More

Alexis Skyy Says Brandon Medford Flexes Like He’s A ‘Man Of God’ But Is Absent From Their Daughter’s Life–He Denies It (Exclusive)

Alexis Skyy had time today when she blasted her daughter Alaiya Grace’s father for allegedly ghosting them. Read More

Kehlani Shuts Down The Rumor That There Is Beef Between Her & The City Girls

Shut it down! Last night was the 2021 Met Gala, and that’s all people on the internet continue to talk about. As celebrities and their entourages continue to post more footage from the after parties, people seem to not be over the fashions that took over social media. Unfortunately, the lewks served weren’t all that people focused on. Read More

Man Holds Plank For More Than 9 Hours To Beat World Record

An Australian man held an abdominal plank position for more than 9 hours to become a world record holder. Read More

Poverty in the U.S. Rose in the Midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Poverty amongst Americans rose in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

Florida Girl, Now Teen, Returns Home to Mother After Being Abducted 14 Years Ago

A Florida teen has been found after being abducted as a 6-year-old in 2007. Read More

West Hollywood Will Require Proof of Full Vaccination from People Wanting to Enter Businesses

Businesses in West Hollywood are going to require visitors to be fully vaccinated before entering. Read More

Woman Sues Doctor After He Secretly Inseminated Her Mother with His Own Sperm in 1985

On Saturday, a lawsuit against a Rochester OB/GYN was brought forward, accusing him of impregnating a woman after telling her that an anonymous donor would inseminate her. Read More

Southwest Won’t Serve Flyers Alcohol Until 2022 Because Too Many People Have Been Cuttin’ Up

Southwest won’t be serving flyers any alcohol until at least 2022. Read More

Two Women Arrested After Freaking Out on Children on JetBlue Flight

On a JetBlue flight to Connecticut on Sunday, two Connecticut women were detained after they freaked out on two little children who annoyed them. Read More

Man Stabs Woman With Semen-Filled Syringe, Gets 10 Years Behind Bars

A man who stabbed a woman with a syringe full of his semen has been sentenced to ten years in prison. Read More

R. Kelly Accuser Testifies She Walked in on Him Performing Oral Sex on Aaliyah

R. Kelly’s Brooklyn sex trafficking trial continued on Monday, with one of the disgraced singer’s former backup performers making some bombshell accusations. Read More

Gabrielle Union Details a ‘Terrifying’ Racist Incident in Croatia in 2019

Gabrielle Union is recalling a terrifying incident while traveling to Croatia in 2019 for work. Read More

Rick Ross’ Son Gets Wingstop Branch for His 16th Birthday [Photo]

In honor of his son turning 16, Rick Ross sought to use this milestone to teach his kid the importance of bossing up early, so he gifted him his own Wingstop branch.Read More

Is Drake Off The Market? The CLB Shared A Boo’d Up Flick & Fans Are Convinced It’s Johanna Leia [Photos]

Is Drake off the market? The Canadian superstar, who is notoriously private about his love life, has sparked a speculation that she has confirmed his romance with Johanna Leia. Read More

Diddy Responds to Jermaine Dupri’s ‘Verzuz’ Challenge: ‘Dre the Only One’

Following Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s Verzuz battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater, Jermaine Dupri took to Twitter to tell Diddy that he’ll “need some training for me,” seemingly challenging him to go hit-for-hit in the popular series. Read More

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine favors mask mandate for schools; says Republican lawmakers would reverse one if issued

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine explained why he won’t issue a statewide mask mandate for schools. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

