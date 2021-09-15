Entertainment News
Ja Rule Verzuz Fat Joe Brought The Heat with Ashanti, Nelly and Jadakiss

VERZUZ: Fat Joe Vs Ja Rule

Ja Rule Verzuz Fat Joe went down last night with nothing but love despite the rumors that the rapper 50 Cent, who is Ja Rule’s arch nemesis was going to crash the event. The only place 50 Cent turned up to last night was his name being brought up in the Verzuz timeline with ‘Murder Inc’s’ Irv Gotti taking shots at the Starz Power King.

“All y’all talking about that 50 shit,” “All good. He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That’s all I’m gonna say. Your hero ain’t what you think he is. Period. And facts.”

Other than that it was Verzuz as usual with hip-hop legends, Ja Rule and Fat Joe going 20 rounds, playing their hit songs like Ja Rule’s “Between Me and You” and “Livin’ It Up” and Fat Joe’s “All the Way Up” and “All I Do Is Win (Remix)” in the Verzuz battle ring at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City, with guest appearances by the princess of Murder Inc., Ashanti, Nelly, Lil Mo, Vita and Jadakiss.

Fat Joe Verzuz Ja Rule: 10 Memorable Moments From Last Night’s Battle [Watch]
