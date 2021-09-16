News One Exclusives
HomeNews One Exclusives

Texas Voting Law Shows How The GOP Has Depended On Racism To Keep White People In Power

Texas' new restrictive voting law is a perfect example of how, for several decades, the GOP has depended on racism to keep white people in power and nonwhites on the outside.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Texas House Republicans Reconvene Session After Democrats Head To D.C. In Attempt To Break Quorum

The U.S. and Texas flags wave outside the Texas Capitol on July 13, 2021, in Austin. | Source: Montinique Monroe / Getty

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill on Sept. 7, 2021, that reduces opportunities for people to vote, allows partisan poll watchers more access and creates steeper penalties for violating voting laws.

The Republican governor argued that the legislation would “solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier to vote and harder to cheat.” Democratic opponents of the measure, however, said Republican legislators presented no evidence of widespread voter fraud during debate on the bill.

Civil rights organizations immediately filed suit, calling the law unconstitutional because it is intended to restrict voting among minorities, who overwhelmingly support Democratic political candidates.

Across the country, Republicans have turned to gerrymandering and voter suppression legislation such as closing polling stations in minority and low-income precincts, mandating discriminatory voter ID laws and purging millions from voter rolls. In addition, GOP politicians and right-wing commentators have demanded that educators quit teaching the facts of America’s racist history.

For several decades, the GOP has depended on racism to keep white people in power and nonwhites on the outside.

Lee Atwater and the strategy of racism

In 1981, longtime GOP strategist Lee Atwater plainly declared that the Republican Party’s key strategy was racism. Atwater described how the GOP began to define itself as a white supremacist party in response to the civil rights movement. The Nation magazine later published the full audio recording of the interview.

“You start out in 1954 by saying, ‘N—–, n—–, n—–.’”, Atwater said, using the actual racial slur.

“By 1968, you can’t say ‘n—–’ – that hurts, backfires. So you say stuff like, uh, ‘forced busing,’ ‘states’ rights,’ and all that stuff, and you’re getting so abstract,” he continued.

“Now, you’re talking about cutting taxes, and all these things you’re talking about are totally economic things, and a byproduct of them is, Blacks get hurt worse than whites,” Atwater explained. “‘We want to cut this’ is much more abstract than even the busing thing, uh, and a hell of a lot more abstract than ‘N—–, n—–.’”

The GOP moves from overt racist words to coded words

For much of the country’s history, the Republican Party was the party of Abraham Lincoln and racial equality, and the Democratic Party was the party of Jim Crow laws and white supremacy. The two parties switched positions during the civil rights movement when the Democrats abandoned their support for segregation and Republicans sought to appeal to segregationists.

In the early 1960s, U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona, a Republican, challenged the GOP’s more liberal politicians to redefine the Republican Party as what newspaper editor William Loeb called “the white man’s party.” Republican New York Gov. Nelson B. Rockefeller responded that if the GOP embraced Goldwater, an opponent of civil rights legislation, as its presidential candidate in 1964, then it would advance a “program based on racism and sectionalism.”

Goldwater won the GOP’s nomination but lost the presidential election in a landslide to the Democratic incumbent, Lyndon Johnson. But even without winning the Oval Office, Goldwater and other like-minded conservative Republicans won the hearts and minds of pro-segregation Democrats, who were angry with Johnson for signing the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The GOP, as Atwater pointed out, learned to use coded words to court these disillusioned Democrats who became Republicans in what would become known as the “great white switch” or Southern strategy.

States’ rights, welfare queens and Willie Horton

Republican Richard Nixon won the 1968 presidential election in part by using references to states’ rights and “law and order,” rather than by making blatant appeals to white supremacy or racism. Nixon’s chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, noted that Nixon “emphasized that you have to face the fact that the whole problem is really the Blacks. The key is to devise a system that recognized this while not appearing to.”

In 1980, former California Gov. Ronald Reagan, also a Republican, gave a presidential campaign speech at the Neshoba County Fair near Philadelphia, Mississippi, where three civil rights workers had been murdered in 1963.

Reagan declared his own support for states’ rights. Gabrielle Bruney wrote in Esquire that “by touting himself as a states’ rights candidate near the site of one of the nation’s most famous hate crimes, Reagan offered voters a racism that was both obvious and unspoken.”

As president, Reagan used coded rhetoric to connect race to crime, welfare and government spending. For instance, Bryce Covert wrote in The New Republic, Reagan frequently used distortion in his references to a single con artist named Linda Taylor, the so-called “welfare queen,” to argue that welfare was corrupt and Black people were too lazy to work.

Atwater worked as a consultant for Reagan and then as campaign manager for Vice President George H.W. Bush’s presidential campaign in 1988. Atwater approved a television ad blaming Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis, the former governor of Massachusetts, for a furlough program in the state that released a Black first-degree murderer, Willie Horton, who then raped a white woman. Atwater famously claimed, “By the time we’re finished, they’re going to wonder whether Willie Horton is Dukakis’ running mate.” Bush won the election.

Onward to Donald Trump

The GOP’s hold on the South became complete in 2016 when Donald Trump won all the former Confederate states except Virginia.

Trump became one of the GOP’s top contenders for the 2012 presidential nomination after questioning without evidence whether Black president Barack Obama was born in Hawaii. When Obama released his birth certificate, Trump’s candidacy fell apart.

When Trump ran for president in 2016, he used racially divisive rhetoric, calling Mexican immigrants criminals and rapists, proposing a ban on all Muslims entering the U.S. and suggesting a judge should recuse himself from a case solely because of the judge’s Mexican heritage.

His campaign used the slogan “Make America Great Again,” which had been widely criticized for being a dog whistle to white people who felt that minorities were encroaching on their country. Then, as president, he pandered to white supremacists by refusing to criticize them and by using coded words. He told Americans that there are “fine people on both sides” after a confrontation between white supremacists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12, 2017.

When Trump ran for reelection in 2020, he renewed his birther claim by insinuating that Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, who is Black and Asian, “doesn’t meet the requirements” to run for vice president. When Trump lost the election, he challenged the accuracy of voting in precincts that were heavily minority.

Now Republicans in Texas and around the nation are back to openly expressing their racism with no need for dog whistling or other forms of abstraction.

Chris Lamb, Professor of Journalism, IUPUI

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation

SEE ALSO:

NAACP Legal Defense Fund Leads Challenge Against New Texas Voter Suppression Law

Black Women Hail DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Texas And Its Anti-Abortion Law But Say It’s Not Enough

Texas Struggles With Unprecedented Cold And Power Outages

Deep Freeze: Devastating Photos Of The Unprecedented Winter Storm In Texas

11 photos Launch gallery

Deep Freeze: Devastating Photos Of The Unprecedented Winter Storm In Texas

Continue reading Deep Freeze: Devastating Photos Of The Unprecedented Winter Storm In Texas

Deep Freeze: Devastating Photos Of The Unprecedented Winter Storm In Texas

[caption id="attachment_4094230" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty[/caption] The devastation in Texas left from freezing and widespread power outages from a winter storm was at deadly proportions not seen in more than 30 years. Texans across the large state were left to fend for themselves as they looked for ways to keep themselves warm, fed and hydrated. https://twitter.com/Cleavon_MD/status/1362597712097517568?s=20 A deep freeze has taken over the Lone Star State, extending to its roads as well as water pipes, the latter of which many ruptured, beginning as forceful streams that eventually froze over. The burst pipes from Winter Storm Uri have resulted in a boil water order -- if you were lucky enough to have access to both running water and the gas or electricity needed to boil it. https://twitter.com/TwitterMoments/status/1362405062715334656?s=20 In grocery stores, shelves were bare as basic supplies were in short demand, forcing residents to seek refuge in shelters that provided warmth, food and a place to sleep. MORE: Texas HBCUs Step Up Amid Power Outages, Freezing From Historic Winter Storm On the roads, conditions were dangerously icy as precipitation continued amid temperatures that were about 30 degrees lower than the typical average for this time of year. In fact, the last time Texas was this cold was back in 1989. https://twitter.com/austin_laker/status/1362530929164615682?s=20 While the entire state has been affected, research shows that Texas' Black and brown communities remain the hardest hit as a series of storms create arctic temperatures, in addition to the loss of heat and water. The reasons for the disproportionate suffering along racial lines point to the conditions that Black communities are typically exposed to, including but not limited to closer proximities to industrial sites with higher instances of pollution; longer instances of response time to repair damages made by natural disasters; and, of course, lack of economic equity. Housing projects are usually the first to lose power and the last to have it restored. Areas with large homeless populations could also stretch thin the resources at shelters or safe havens like churches. https://twitter.com/Cleavon_MD/status/1362291130188980225?s=20 Adding insult to literal injury was Texas Sen. Ted Cruz being caught in his lie surrounding him and his family fleeing the state to a luxury vacation resort in Cancun. After Cruz first described the trip as innocently impromptu, local law enforcement sources said the Senator’s staff contacted the Houston Police Department earlier this week about its plans while requesting an escort for him and his family. The New York Times obtained text messages from Cruz's wife showing the trip was planned, prompting the Senator to admit his decision to go on vacation while his constituents suffered "a mistake." https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1362548840247746561?s=20 It was the latest twist to an ongoing saga in Texas, where it's unclear when the deep freeze will finally begin to thaw. https://twitter.com/ElegiacImages/status/1362133583226404866?s=20 For a better perspective of what's happening on the ground, scroll down to find devastating photos from across the state showing what life has become in Texas after Winter Storm Uri.

Texas Voting Law Shows How The GOP Has Depended On Racism To Keep White People In Power  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
VERZUZ: Fat Joe Vs Ja Rule

Ja Rule Verzuz Fat Joe Brought The Heat…

 12 hours ago
09.15.21
"The Card Counter" Red Carpet - The 78th Venice International Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish Say’s If You Like Then You…

 12 hours ago
09.15.21

Courtney B. Vance Honors Michael K. Williams At…

 13 hours ago
09.15.21
Norm Macdonald during an appearance on ABC&apos;s &apos;The View.&apos;

R.I.P. Comedian and ‘SNL’ Star Norm Macdonald Has…

 1 day ago
09.14.21
Exclusives
Close