The Bijou Star Files: Kym Whitley Thought That Marlon Wayans Was Batman

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 17, 2021:

Oh Really? Kym Whitley Says She Once Mistook Marlon Wayans’ Penis for ‘a Small Bat’ [Video]

Is Marlon Wayans packin’? According to Kym Whitley — the answer is YES! Read More

COULD CARDI B BE PLAYING THE LEAD ROLE FOR ‘THE BODYGUARD’ REMAKE?

Hollywood is prepping to remake the film, The Bodyguard and producers are eyeing Cardi B for the lead role. Variety reported Wednesday that Cardi B is one of the names floating around to revive the role made famous by the late Whitney Houston. Read More

WENDY WILLIAMS HOSPITALIZED FOR PSYCHIATRIC EVALUATION … Show Premiere Delayed

Wendy Williams was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation one day before it was announced that the new season of her show would be delayed due to COVID issues … TMZ has learned. Read More

T.I. & TINY NO CHARGES FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT

T.I. and Tiny won’t be charged for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2005 in Los Angeles … we’ve learned prosecutors declined to move forward with the case. Read More

Don Lemon Slams Those Who Are Still Refusing To Get Vaccinated—“The Only Thing Different About This Vaccine Is Your Politics Today”

Don Lemon did not hold back during the latest episode of his nightly talk show, where he slammed those who are still refusing the vaccine. Going even further, Don also said that if you can get butt shots, then you shouldn’t have a problem getting vaccinated. Read More

Fat Joe States Ja Rule Was The Drake Of His Time: ‘You Was The Drake Before Drake’ (Video)

On Wednesday, Fat Joe and Ja Rule were on IG Live discussing their hit-for-hit battle. While reminiscing about the night before, Fat Joe stated that Ja Rule was Drake before Drake “No disrespect to your hip hop roots but you’re a pop star.” Fat Joe continued, “I always tell everybody you was the Drake before the Drake.” Read More

Maia Chaka Becomes The First Black Woman To Officiate An NFL Game

We live for an amazing Black Girl Magic story, and Maia Chaka has just given us another one! Read More

Nelly Addresses Hugging Ashanti: “I Didn’t Want Any Uncomfortable Feelings”

The recent Verzuz battle that happened with Ja Rule and Fat Joe on Tuesday is all people seem to continue to talk about because of a few viral moments. Aside from the back and forth between the rappers on the stage, lavish gift exchanges, and a lil’ trash talk, exes Nelly and Ashanti stole the show when he walked across the stage to hug her. Read More

TikTok Influencer Admits to Snitching on Strippers to the IRS

TikTok creator Ethan Keiser put people on to a new get money scheme that reporting people to the IRS “Whistleblower Office” for not paying taxes can get you 30% of what they owe. Read More

Justice Department Limits Chokehold & No-Knock Warrant Usage

Following the killings of George Floyd, Elijah McClain, and countless others who have died due to chokeholds by police officers, the U.S. Justice Department has outlined new limits on chokeholds during federal arrests. Read More

Woman Claims She Bit into Rotting Human Finger While Eating Fast-Food Hamburger

A woman in Bolivia will never forget the fast-food burger that gave her the finger. Estefany Benitez claims she allegedly bit into a burger and ended up biting into a decomposing human finger. Read More

Carmelo Anthony Talks Overcoming Struggles He Faced Growing Up and Joining the Lakers

Carmelo Anthony appeared on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah Tuesday to promote his memoir “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised.” Read More

Saweetie, Crocs, And Hidden Valley Ranch Team Up For An Unlikely But Fitting Collaboration [Photos + Video]

Idk who Saweetie has on her team that’s been getting her all these brand deals, but they’ve been working overtime. Read More

Halle Berry Says She Gets ‘Frustrated’ When People Assume She’s Been ‘Spared Any Hardship’ Due to Her Looks

Halle Berry may be stunningly beautiful, but she wants her fans to know that her life is far from perfect. Read More

DaBaby’s Entourage Caught Beating Up A Fan On Camera After He Asks The Rapper For A Handshake

Did DaBaby have his crew beat up a fan? Read More

Kanye West Rushed ‘Donda’ Release To ‘One-Up’ Drake, Producer Claims

Was Kanye West afraid to release ‘Donda‘ after ‘Certified Lover Boy?’ Producer Todd Rundgren is getting candid about working with Kanye West, 44, on his 10th studio album ‘Donda.’ Read More

Alabama Mom Arrested After Allegedly Getting on School Bus and Fighting Her Kid’s Suspected Bully

An Alabama mom was taken into custody this week, after she allegedly boarded a school bus and assaulted an elementary school student. Read More

Cleveland Browns launch facial recognition ticket entry: Here’s how it works

Enroll in the free option and then enter the Express Access Line where an iPad will match your face to your tickets. Read More

City of Cleveland issues reminder of rules for Muni Lot ahead of Browns’ home opener

The City of Cleveland has issued a reminder of the rules for the Muni Lot ahead of Sunday’s home opener. Read More

