LOCAL NEWS: Wrong Way Crash Leads to One Death and Multiple Injured on I-90/Shoreway EB

A driver going the wrong way has caused a major crash involving multiple vehicles earlier on I-90/Shoreway eastbound earlier on Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m.

The accident has resulted in extended traffic delays lasting well into the afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that traffic is congested on I-90 east from E. 9th Street to SR-2 West, so drivers can expected delays. The backup stretches for several miles around the crash scene.

Vehicles coming from the Shoreway and Innerbelt were instructed to get off at the E. 55th exit.

According to Bratenahl police, I-90/Shoreway EB was originally closed “from Eddy Rd. to Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.”

Fox 8 Cleveland reports that “one person was dead at the scene” as reported by EMS.

Four other individuals were taken to an area hospital.

