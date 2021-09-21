LOCAL NEWS: Diocese of Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla Has Passed Away at Age 88

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

One of the most impactful figures with the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has died.

Former Bishop Anthony Pilla has recently “passed away at the age of 88.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Current Cleveland Bishop Edward Malesic released the following statement about Bishop Pilla’s passing: “It is with deep sadness that I share with the Catholic community of the Diocese of Cleveland the news of the passing this morning of Bishop Anthony M. Pilla. Bishop Pilla died peacefully at his personal residence. In my short time as the bishop of Cleveland I came to know Bishop Pilla as a very warm, kind-hearted and deeply faithful shepherd, always dedicated to the people of the diocese. He was generous with his time and sharing his knowledge and concern for the diocese with me. As a leader in the national Church, Bishop Pilla was an inspiration and example to me throughout my priesthood and in my years as a bishop. I felt so welcomed by him when I came to the Diocese of Cleveland, a Church that he loved so much. As a leader in the community and a friend to so many, he will be greatly missed. Please join me in offering prayers for Bishop Pilla and his family. May Bishop Pilla rest in the peace of Christ.” The diocese says funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

Bishop Pilla served in that role with the Diocese from 1981 until 2006. Afterwards, he was named the Bishop Emeritus, which he had served until his death.

Before he was named the main Bishop, Pilla was the Auxiliary Bishop for Cleveland from 1979 to ’80 and was ordained as a priest with Cleveland starting in 1959.

He was born in Cleveland on November 12, 1932 and would later attend Cathedral Latin High School in the city before moving on to St. Gregory Seminary High School in Cincinnati, where he would graduate in 1951.

Bishop Pilla would remain in the Cincinnati area attending St. Gregory Seminary College “before graduating from Borromeo College in Wickliffe in 1955. In 1959, he graduated from Saint Mary Seminary in Cleveland.”

Here is the Diocese of Cleveland paying its respects to Bishop Pilla on Twitter.

Click here to read more.

