The Bijou Star Files: The RHOA Bounce Is Real, Porsha Is Out The Door

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 1, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Porsha Williams Announces That She Will Not Be Returning For The Next Season Of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

It looks like another cast member will not be returning to Bravo’s hit reality show “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” This time the future Mrs. Guobadia a.k.a. Porsha Williams announced that she will not be returning for the show’s next season after 10 years. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS OOPS, I POSTED SOME NUDES!!!

Britney Spears sure looks like she’s feeling free after the judge in her conservatorship case took control away from her dad … because she just posted a bunch of racy photos. Read More

BOW WOW NOT SWEATING DIDDY DATING MY EX …I Don’t Hear Wedding Bells

Bow Wow says he’s got no concerns seeing Diddy with the mother of his child … and he sounds comforted by knowing — or, at least, feeling like — they won’t last forever. Read More

AKON R. KELLY NEEDS TO RETHINK LIFE… After Guilty Verdict

Akon says R. Kelly needs to reevaluate all of his life choices after being convicted in his federal sex crimes trial … but he also believes there’s still a road to redemption for Kelly. Read More

JAMIE SPEARS Booting Me From The Conservatorship …A LOSS FOR BRITNEY

Jamie Spears says his ousting from Britney‘s conservatorship will only hurt his daughter, and having a stranger take his place in her life is the complete opposite of what Britney needs. Read More

TYGA YEAH, I WAS THE DALMATIAN ON ‘MASKED SINGER’And I Got Spotted by Nick Cannon!!!

Tyga says he’s always felt like an underdog, so he performed as a canine on “The Masked Singer” … but this dog don’t hunt, because he’s been eliminated from the Season 6 cast of masked contestants. Read More

The Covid-19 vaccine health care worker holdouts: For them, it’s personal. For their hospitals it’s professional

Being a nurse means everything to Andrea Babinski, but she is willing to risk it all — the connections to colleagues she likes, the patients she cares for, not to mention the steady paycheck — for a simple belief. Read More

We Have The First Look At The Second Episode Of ‘BMF’ And Series Star Demetrius Flenory Jr. Tells Us What It Was Like Playing His Father, What’s To Come This Season & More! (Exclusive)

Coming from executive-producer 50 Cent, “BMF” not only tells the origin story, but also enlists someone very close to the project, series star Demetrius Flenory Jr., who plays his father. Read More

U.S. Department Of Health and Human Services Says Employers Are Not Breaking HIPAA Privacy Laws By Asking For COVID Vaccine Status

On Thursday, the office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Civil Rights released a statement saying employers can ask employees their COVID vaccination status. Read More

Texas Governor Abbott Says He Will Hire Border Patrol Agents Who Lose Jobs Because Of Whip Controversy: ‘ I Will Hire You’

While many were outraged when pictures of border patrol agents using whips on Haitian migrants surfaced, Texas Governor Greg Abbott felt compelled to offer those same agents jobs. Read More

$100,000 Donated To Start Breonna Taylor Nursing Scholarship

A nursing scholarship honoring the late Breonna Taylor has been launched by Thrive Causemetics. Read More

Minnesota Man Kills Wife Because He Believed She Was Prostituting Their Teen Daughter

A Minnesota man murdered his wife after she “laughed off” the idea that their teen daughter could be pregnant. Read More

FDA is Considering Approval for Half Dose of Moderna Vaccine as a Booster

The Food and Drug Administration is working to approve a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID–19 vaccine as a booster shot. Read More

American Airlines Passenger Arrested After Walking On Plane’s Wing After It Landed

Police arrested a passenger who walked on the wing of an American Airlines plane after it landed in Miami. Read More

Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show Pushed Back Again Amid Host’s Ongoing Health Issues

The Wendy Williams show will not be premiering Season 13 on Monday as initially anticipated due to her persistent health difficulties. Read More

Two Columbus Officers Arrested for Their Involvement in Distributing Fentanyl

Two Columbus officers were arrested for their involvement in a drug trafficking scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ohio has accused narcotics officers John J. Kotchkoski, 33, and Marco Merino, 44 of helping sell and distribute 7.5 kilograms of fentanyl. Read More

Cali Teen Mom Brain Dead After Being Shot in Back of Head by School Safety Officer While Driving Away From Fight

An 18-year-old mother has been left brain dead after a school safety officer shot her in the back of the head — and the incident was captured on video. Read More

Cardi B Shares That She ‘Lost So Much Blood’ During Childbirth, Denies Having Post-Pregnancy Surgery

Cardi B is giving fans a little insight into her latest childbirth. Read More

Big Tigger Announces BET’s ‘Rap City’ Is Returning: ‘This Is Not a Throwback’ [Photo]

On Thursday, Big Tigger announced that BET will be rebooting its popular Rap City series. Read More

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Not Being Invited to Lil Wayne’s Birthday Party, Mack Maine Responds

No one can deny the magic that was created by Lil Wayne and Young Money when the label was at its height, an era that birthed two of the biggest rappers to grace this earth in Nicki Minaj and Drake. So when several Young Money artists (including Drizzy) gathered to celebrate Wayne’s 39th birthday, Minaj wondered why she didn’t get an invite. Read More

SURPRISE EMINEM SERVING UP FOOD AT HIS NEW SPAGHETTI RESTAURANT

Eminem fans got way more than they bargained for when the real Slim Shady delivered their food at his new spaghetti restaurant. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

