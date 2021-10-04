LOCAL NEWS: Latino Restaurant Week Has Started in Cleveland

- CLE
Empanadas de chaya )fried corn and chaya dough filled with Dutch cheese)

Source: Simon McGill / Getty

Another restaurant week is underway in The Land and this one is a tasty one.

Cleveland Latino Restaurant Week from The Northeast Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is taking place this week with different businesses taking part to help bring more exposure to celebrate Latin cultures, especially through food, and to bring more awareness of the places to area foodies everywhere.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

There are ten restaurants participating, they are the following:

All of the restaurants listed are worth visiting and checking out.

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the restaurant week has started on Oct. 3 and will continue until Oct. 9.

For more information, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Simon McGill and Getty Images

