RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Sports Comedy Favorite ‘The Game’ Confirms Return With All-New Trailer [Watch]

Players change, but The Game remains: Take a sneak peek at the latest incarnation of the popular sports series.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

ABC's Coverage Of The 2019 TCA Winter Press Tour - Gallery

Source: Image Group LA / Getty

Football season is upon us, so what better time to breathe new life into a crowd favorite that hilariously captured the passion, dreams and in-betweens of young black athletes on and off the field?

|| RELATED: BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: Celebrate Rap City’s Return With 15 Famous Basement Freestyles ||

|| RELATED: Scream Queens: 15 Black Leading Women In Horror Films That Had Us Shook ||

The Game made its debut on television back in 2006. Originally a spinoff of the show Girlfriends, the series ran for three seasons on CW before being cancelled. However, The Game eventually found its second wind, securing a new home on BET for its fourth season in 2011. As part of BET, the show had a respectable run – airing its final episode in 2015.

Here’s a description of the series’ latest incarnation:

“Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

sports , television , the game

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Justin Tuck And Snoopy Read "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown"

How You Can Catch Those Charlie Brown Holiday…

 3 hours ago
06.05.96

T-Pain Claims Nurse Gave His 97-Year-Old Grandmother COVID-19

 7 hours ago
04.15.96

Netflix Honors Chadwick Boseman With $5.4 Million Scholarship…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals

Urban Meyer Admits Fault in Behavior on Viral…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close