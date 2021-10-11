Alleged HS Shooter Timothy Simpkins Out On Bail #SpeakOnIt

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

School shootings were something that was just unheard of back in the day, unfortunately we hear about a school shooting way too often these day. Because of these shootings we find there are metal detectors in our children’s schools, our babies are having to use clear or mesh backpacks more importantly our teachers now have another layer of stress to worry about, coming to work to teach children and possibly being killed.

This past week there was a shooting at Timberview High School in Texas that left three people shot, two students and a teacher. Two of those victims were shot and remain hospitalized. A 15-year-old student is in the ICU and 25-year-old teacher Calvin Pettit is in good condition. All of those injured are expected to recover.

Allegedly Timothy Simpkins got into a fight with another student in a second-floor classroom, pulled out a .45 and started blasting. The school immediately went on lockdown, however Timothy Simpkins got away in a Dodge Charger. police need up recovering the alleged .45-caliber handgun that had been tossed a few miles away. Then hours later, Timothy Simpkins turned himself in at a nearby police station with an attorney, then was later released on $75,000 bond.

According to the family of Timothy Simpkins he was bullied and picked on but the ‘Have Nots’ because he had more ‘Haves’ than ‘Nots’

“He was scared. He was afraid. There’s a video that’s all out on social media that show he was being attacked. It wasn’t just one person that would attack him and bully him, and taking his money, harassing him due to the fact that he had more things than maybe others….We have to take a look at the fact that, bullying is real, and it takes us all. And I do apologize. We ask as a family for forgiveness of any type of hurt.”

All involved say the way the situation was handled by Timothy Simpkins was wrong however he was being bullied. But now people are angry about him being out on bond and the family is now being threatened.

What’s wrong here, and what’s the answer…#SpeakOnIt after taking a look at the video below.

