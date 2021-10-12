The Bijou Star Files: Demands of Justice for Jelani Day

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 12, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Twitter Demands Justice for Jelani Day After Autopsy Finds Organs Were Removed From His Body [Photos]

A heartbreaking report from the Chicago Sun Times has detailed the devastating autopsy results of Illinois grad student, Jelani Day.Read More

DAMON WAYANS ON CHAPPELLEDAVE FREED COMEDY ‘SLAVES’ W/ SPECIAL… van Gogh of Comedy

Dave Chappelle is now the great emancipator of comedians thanks to his latest Netflix special — so says Damon Wayans, who drew a parallel to slavery while praising Dave. Read More

TYGA Cooperating with Cops …AFTER EX-GF CLAIMS HE GOT PHYSICAL

Tyga and his girlfriend got into it after she showed up at his home screaming in the middle of the night, and now she’s accusing him of domestic violence … Read More

KANYE WEST MASSIVE WY RANCH ON THE MARKET… More Signs of Reconciliation with Kim???

Kanye West seems to be saying goodbye to Wyoming — or at least a big part of it — because he’s listed his monster-sized Monster Lake Ranch … and it has folks wondering if he’s coming home to Kim Kardashian. Read More

NETFLIX SUSPENDED TRANS EMPLOYEE FOR CRASHING MEETING… Not For Decrying Chappelle

A Netflix spokesperson confirms Terra’s suspension was the result of her meeting attendance, and not any of her tweets. Read More

BLAC CHYNA’GO GET F****** VACCINATED’!!!Goes OFF on Fan in Airport

Here’s Blac Chyna having a very public freakout in an airport terminal … yelling at folks to “go get f****** vaccinated!!!” Read More

TIGER WOODS SPOTTED WALKING ON GOLF COURSE… No Limp In Sight

Tiger Woods is off crutches and walking without a limp … new video, obtained by …Read More

Lala Anthony Speaks Out Publicly For The First Time About Her Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

Lala Anthony opened up and finally broke her silence about her split with Carmelo Anthony. In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, the mother and actress explained how it’s been years since she’s been separated from her estranged husband and how she’s found humor in everything. Read More

Tamar Braxton Takes To Social Media About Refusing To Pay Half On A Date—“Maybe I’m Old School…But That Ain’t It”

Tamar Braxton never holds back when it comes to expressing her opinions on a variety of issues—and that also includes who should pay when dating. Taking to social media, Tamar Braxton posed a question to her fans while making it clear that when it comes to going half on a date, she is definitely not here for it. Read More

Nicki Minaj Trends On Twitter After Defending Jesy Nelson Amid Blackfishing Allegations

Chile! A lot was said during Nicki Minaj’s IG Live with Jesy Nelson, and now Nicki is trending on Twitter. Outside of a few kiki’s, while the two talked about Jesy’s new single “Boyz” featuring Nicki and played a few games, the conversation got a little more serious. Read More

LEGO Commits To Removing ‘Gender Bias & Harmful Stereotypes’ From Its Toys To Make The Brand More Inclusive

Popular toy-maker LEGO is making a major move toward diversity, according to new research the brand released on Monday. The company has vowed to rid its toys of ‘gender bias and harmful stereotypes’ to make them more accessible to girls and to discourage bullying amongst boys due to “ingrained stereotypes.” Read More

Kyrie Irving Won’t Play In Brooklyn Nets Home Games Over COVID-19 Vaccine

Kyrie Irving is standing firm in his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and it has now cost him the home games. Read More

Tennessee Wendy’s Manager Poured Hot Oil on Customer Who Complained About Food

A manager at a Wendy‘s in Huntingdon, Tennessee, allegedly poured hot oil on a customer who complained about his food. Read More

Pregnant Florida Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With 15-Year-Old Student

A Florida teacher has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student. The teacher also revealed that she was expecting a child. Read More

Second-Grade NJ Student’s Hijab Pulled Off by Teacher

A New Jersey teacher is under fire after being accused of pulling a student’s hijab off. Zaynab Wyatt says her daughter Sumayyah is now traumatized by the incident, which happened during the middle of class. Read More

Nicki Minaj Says She’s Been Shadow-Banned on Social Media Following Vaccine Comments [Video]

Promoting her latest feature verse on Jesy Nelson’s debut solo single “Boyz,”Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Live on Monday, where she spoke with the Little Mix singer about a lot, including how she thinks she might be shadow-banned from a few social media outlets because of her previous comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Naya Rivera’s Family Scores Huge Victory In Wrongful Death Battle Over Tragic Drowning

The path has been cleared for Naya Rivera’s family to sue Ventura County for wrongful death after the singer died on July 8, 2020 while boating in Lake Piru with her three-year-old son, Josey.Read More

Jeannie Mai Shows First Sonogram Of Her And Jeezy’s First Child [Video]

Pregnant Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy’s family planning journey took some unexpected turns, but things have come together. Read More

A Married Woman Accusing DaBaby Of Hitting On Her Issues Apology For Fake DMs [Photo + Video]

DaBaby was accused of hitting on a married woman, who ironically goes by MrsLaTruth on Instagram. Apparently, that wasn’t “La Truth” and the woman is now walking back the allegations. Read More

Cardi B Responds to Claim She Lied to Judge to Attend Paris Fashion Week Ahead of Album Cover Trial

Cardi B has been accused of lying to a judge under oath to attend Paris Fashion Week instead of preparing for her upcoming trial over a legal dispute surrounding her album cover. Read More

KIM KARDASHIANO.J. JOKES ON ‘SNL’ WERE ‘DISTASTEFUL’… Says Nicole’s Sister

Kim Kardashian‘s in the middle of some O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown family drama … and it’s all because of what Nicole’s sister views as a “distasteful” joke in Kim’s ‘SNL’ monologue. Read More

FUQUAN JOHNSON FAMILY FENTANYL STRIPS COULD’VE SAVED HIM His Own Mother Speaks Out

Fuquan Johnson may very well be alive today if there was an effective way to screen drugs he took for fentanyl — and it’s something that shouldn’t be ignored … so says his own mom. Read More

Porsha Williams Is Very ‘Candid’ About Simon Guobadia ‘Situation’ In Upcoming Reality Show Spinoff

Porsha Williams , 40, announced she would not be returning for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She initially joined the famed series 10 years ago for season 5. Read More

