The Bijou Star Files: Kash Doll Made $26K In One Night on A Pole

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 22, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Kash Doll Says She Used to Be One of the Highest Paid Dancers in Michigan, Once Made $26K in One Night

Kash Doll has opened up about her short-lived career as a dancer at a strip club, and claimed that she once was one of the highest paid dancers in Michigan. Read More

Alec Baldwin Discharged Prop Gun On Set That Left One Person Dead & Another Injured

An unfortunate incident on a movie set has ended in an untimely death. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun while on set filming the upcoming film “Rust” in New Mexico, where around 1:50 p.m., he accidentally struck cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, Halyna was transported to the hospital via helicopter and unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. Read More

CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Thursday to recommend booster doses of both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines. Read More

China-linked disinformation campaign blames Covid on Maine lobsters

The University of Oxford found evidence that pro-China social media accounts are pushing a new thread of propaganda related to the origins of the pandemic. Read More

Kandi Burruss Reveals Someone Once Questioned Her Motherhood Because She Had A Baby Via Surrogate: It Makes Me Emotional

Kandi Burruss takes “jack of all trades” to a whole new level. The 45-year-old RHOAstar is a successful singer/songwriter, actress, businesswoman, and wife. She’s also a mother of three and shares two children, five-year-old Ace Wells and one-year-old Blaze, with her husband Todd Tucker . Her oldest daughter, 19-year-old Riley Burruss, is from a previous relationship. Read More

Dental records show remains found at Carlton Reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, FBI says

The FBI’s Denver office said Thursday that remains found a day earlier in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who disappeared last month just days after his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing. Read More

Chicago Police Officer Accidentally Shoots 2 of His Co-Workers During a Homicide Investigation

A Chicago police officer allegedly shot and wounded two of his coworkers by mistake while investigating a homicide on Wednesday. Read More

Paris Hilton Recalls Time She Was “Strangled,” “Slapped,” and “Watched in the Shower,” at Boarding School, Urges Congress to Crackdown on Abusive Teen “Reform” Facilities

Paris Hilton teamed up with a group of congressional Democrats to push to create new regulations to end the abuse of children placed in facilities for troubled teens. Read More

Kelly Reportedly Placed on Suicide Watch After Guilty Verdict

A new report claims that R. Kelly was placed on suicide watch after being found guilty of federal sex crimes last month in a New York courtroom. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE I’M OPEN TO TALKING ABOUT MY JOKES With Netflix Employees

Dave Chappelle is willing to have a conversation with members of the trans community who feel like he’s inflicted harm on them with his LGBTQ+ jokes … and it sounds like the ball is now in their court. Read More

Lil Nas X Honored With His Own Day in Atlanta

Lil Nas X has added another accolade to his mantle. The Atlanta City Council has officially declared Oct. 20, 2021, as “Lil Nas X Day.” Read More

6ix9ine’s Ex-Manager Shotti Says He’s Down to His Last $1,200 and Unable to Afford Legal Counsel

Former 6ix9ine manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan’s request has been granted after he asked for the appointment of new counsel in court documents stating that he is down to his last $1,200. Read More

DaniLeigh Opens Up About Motherhood While Answering Questions From Fans

DaniLeigh is embracing every aspect of motherhood, and recently she opened up about her new role as a mother while answering a few questions from fans. Read More

Florida Man Shoots & Kills Mother Over Inheritance Money Dispute

The old saying “money is the root of all evil” manifested itself early Tuesday morning when a mother was gunned down by her son following a dispute over his inheritance. Read More

Halle Berry Once Told Director Bryan Singer to ‘Kiss My Black Ass’

Halle Berry played Storm in four “X-Men” movies, but she didn’t always get along with the franchise’s director, Bryan Singer. Read More

‘RHONY’ Cast Members Reported ‘Had a Pact’ to Leave a Party Once Eboni K. Williams Arrived

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ stars Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney are still bitter about being held accountable for their microaggressions on national television. Read More

Rob Kardashians Demands Department Of Family And Child Services Report Remain Sealed In Blac Chyna Court Battle

There was a time when Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were hoping for their happily ever after, but that has long ended. These exes can’t seem to stay out of court. Read More

Scott Disick Is Reportedly ‘Distancing Himself’ from Kardashians to ‘Process’ Kourtney’s Engagement

Scott Disick is taking some time to process ex Kourtney Kardashian’s recent engagement to Travis Barker… Read More

Halle Berry on Van Hunt: ‘Never Had a Man That Has Lifted Me Up and Let Me Be All That I Am’

Halle Berry is opening up about her love life. Read More

Popular Atlanta Mixologist Dies After She’s Robbed and Thrown from Moving Lamborghini

A Georgia man is in custody after allegedly killing a beloved Atlanta-area mixologist by pushing her out of a moving vehicle. Read More

Chlöe Bailey Says She Had Separation Anxiety From Sister, Halle, Reveals She Questioned Her Singing Ability After Going Solo + Talks Being Compared To Beyonce: There Will Never Be Another Queen

Chlöe Bailey is opening up about her career as a solo artist. While visiting The Tamron Hall Show, singer and actress Chlöe Bailey, 23, spoke about separating from her sister, learning to love her body, and the best advice she has received from her mentor, Beyoncè. Read More

Andy Cohen Recalls Almost Getting Punched By Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Husband Kroy Biermann During ‘RHOA’ Reunion + Reveals Kroy ‘Had A Gun W/ Him That Day’

It seems like the wives aren’t the only ones fighting during The Real Housewives reunions. Famed talk show host/executive producer Andy Cohen , 53, recently revealed that an RHOA reunion almost ended with him being punched by Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s husband. Read More

Pardison Fontaine Surprises Megan Thee Stallion with Chain For Anniversary [Photos + Video]

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine couldn’t celebrate their first anniversary as a couple without some drip. Read More

Simone Biles ‘Still Scared to Do Gymnastics’ After ‘Twisties’ at Tokyo Olympics

Appearing Thursday on the Today show, legendary Olympic gymnast Simone Biles discussed her struggles with mental health and how they have impacted her ability to take part in gymnastics. Read More

CHARLES BARKLEY I HAVE NO BEEF WITH KENNY SMITH… After On-Air Vax Debate

Charles Barkley says there’s no bad blood with Kenny Smith after their passionate debate over Kyrie Irving‘s refusal to get vaccinated … Read More

Pure Comedy: Cardi B & Penn Badgley Prove They’re One Another’s Biggest Fan With Unexpected Twitter Interaction

In a crossover none of us saw coming, Cardi B and Penn Badgley are one another’s biggest fans. Read More

