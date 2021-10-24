Prayers: Mayor Frank G. Jackson Daughter Has Passed

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Prayers and condolences are in order as the news that Mayor Frank G. Jackson daughter, Janeece Jackson , has passed away. Ms. Janeece Jackson is the mother of Mayor Jackson’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson that was just recently murdered in Cleveland, OH.

Multiple sources confirmed Janece’s passing to WKYC Channel 3 News however an official cause of death has not yet been made public, but sources say she was found “unresponsive” Friday. Read More

We will be keeping Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson as well as his family uplifted in our prayers.

See the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: