Prayers: Mayor Frank G. Jackson Daughter Has Passed

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Prayers and condolences are in order as the news that Mayor Frank G. Jackson daughter, Janeece Jackson , has passed away.  Ms. Janeece Jackson is the mother of Mayor Jackson’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson that was just recently murdered in Cleveland, OH.

Multiple sources confirmed Janece’s passing  to WKYC Channel 3 News however an official cause of death has not yet been made public, but sources say she was found “unresponsive” Friday.  Read More

We will be keeping Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson as well as his family uplifted in our prayers.

See the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

