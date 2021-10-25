Brian Laundrie’s Family Declines to Give Him a Funeral

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The most sought-after person in the strangulation death of Gabby Petito will not be getting a memorial service and burial.

Brian Laundrie, who was the “sole person of interest” regarding his fiancé Petito, was found dead after he went missing on Sept. 14.

Now after finding his remains, Laundrie’s family has opted against giving him a funeral, according to his attorney.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Attorney Steve Bertolino told PEOPLE that Laundrie will be cremated after his remains are returned from an anthropologist. Medical examiners could not determine his cause of death. Laundrie’s autopsy came back inconclusive.

Shortly before his death, Laundrie was facing a federal warrant for alleged “unauthorized use of Petito’s credit card,” according to ABC News.

This comes after avoiding any opportunity to answer questions from law enforcement before disappearing.

The case of Petito’s disappearance and later death captivated the world to where Laundrie and his entire family became villains.

