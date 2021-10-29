Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Suspect Arrested in The Murder of Mayor Frank Jackson’s Grandson [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
frank jackson wzak z1079

Source: frank jackson wzak z1079 / frank jackson wzak z1079

The family of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson has been going through unimaginable tragedy here recently with the murder of his grandson Frank Q. Jackson then weeks later the family lost Frank Q. Jacksons mother, Mayor Frank G. Jackson’s daughter Janese Jackson.

Their is nothing that can bring back family members however swift justice will slightly soothe the soul and it appears that justice in the murder of Frank Q. Jackson is coming swiftly as it has been reported that a suspect has been arrested in the ambush murder.

Related Stories

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson.  Officers captured Robert Shepard Wednesday around 2 p.m. near the intersection of East 46th and Central in Cleveland with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, and court records show the 29-year-old is being held on a charge of aggravated murder.  Read More

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

arrest , Cleveland , Frank Q. Jackson , Mayor Frank G. Jackson , Murder

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
frank jackson wzak z1079

Suspect Arrested in The Murder of Mayor Frank…

 1 hour ago
01.01.70
Kevin Hart Arrives to Jimmy Kimmel

Kevin Hart’s EX Homie Cleared Of Sex Tape…

 18 hours ago
05.26.10

Diddy Lists Late Kim Porter’s Mansion For $7M

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Hot Topic: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Is Now Reportedly…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close