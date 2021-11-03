OBJ Not at Browns Practice Following Team Loss and Social Media Fiasco

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

All is reportedly not well between the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

He wasn’t at practice earlier on Nov. 3 as the star WR was not only dealing with that Halloween loss to those dreaded Pittsburgh Steelers, but also an apparent feud with one of the Browns quarterbacks that OBJ’s dad decided to insert himself in.

OBJ was indeed included on the team’s injury list with a “shoulder/non-injury related personal matter,” although there might be another reason why he skipped practice with the Browns.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

On Monday, Beckham’s dad took to Instagram, sharing an 11-minute compilation video of moments his son appeared to be open but wasn’t passed to by Baker Mayfield. Beckham’s dad was also active in the comments, agreeing with some speculation that Mayfield was intentionally missing Odell Beckham Jr. Hours after Beckham’s dad posted on Instagram and social media was buzzing with opinions, NBA superstar LeBron James weighed in on it, as did Damian Lillard and Dez Bryant, among others.

While offensive lineman Blake Hance and running back Nick Chubb both tried to paint the picture of a “pretty normal Wednesday” with “business as usual” taking place, it was clear that OBJ’s absence was far from “normal.”

He was only able to get two targets and “one reception for six yards” that ended being the worse for his career.

All of the gas-lighting from OBJ’s dad not only did not help, but made things a lot worse.

It remains to be seen how OBJ will be part of the the Browns going forward as they rebound from the loss to the Steelers. They will next face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

In the meantime, the team will continue to deal with rumors, even after the trade deadline has passed.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Nick Cammett and Getty Images