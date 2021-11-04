Entertainment News
Cynthia Bailey Say’s The Rumors Are “Super Annoying” Her And Mike Are Good [VIDEO]

If ex-peach holder Cynthia Bailey thought that leaving the Real Housewives of Atlanta was going to protect her new husband Mike Hill as well as keep her marriage safe from reality television harm, she clearly forgot about that you can’t put the viral genie back in the social media bottle.  Once a social media giant always a social media giant a title that could be just as bad as reality television if not worse, Hell you seen how the her and NeNe thing worked out.

Why y’all think Jay-Z activated an Instgram account for less than a day before saying nah I’m good!?

A Twitter user, who goes by ALIST premium is claiming that RHOA Cynthia Bailey’s new husband, sportscaster Mike Hill, was trying to get at her by sliding into her DM’s with nude pictures, ole girl even went so far as to share a side-by-side comparison of the nude pic and a screenshot from the sportscaster’s Instagram Story, of course the claim went viral and was picked by every blog.  Mike Hill’s response was “Please don’t believe bs,” and he is going to let his lawyer deal with all that.

However this isn’t Cynthia Bailey’s first social media rumor rodeo and she isn’t about let y’alls “super annoying” selves mess up her good thang.

TMZ tracked down the happily annoyed couple, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill at the airport, and Mrs. CHill has nothing but her man’s back other than this thing being annoying Cynthia Bailey Hill say’s they are good.

Take a look at the video below.

