Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Reacts to OBJ No Longer With the Team

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Looks the relationship between wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. and the Cleveland Browns is over and torched.

Now that OBJ has been released, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is giving his two cents on the news.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“It’s disappointing,” Stefanski told reporters on Friday, two days ahead of the team’s Week 9 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. “It’s unfortunate how it all went down but I wish him well.” Stefanski’s comments came just hours after the Browns officially released the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, who had reportedly requested a trade from the team following Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. While the trade request was kept private, Beckham found himself at the center of controversy after his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted an 11-minute and 24-second long video clip of quarterback Baker Mayfield missing his son on various throws throughout the 2021 season to his verified Instagram account hours ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. “It’s my job to get the most out of our players,” Stefanski said on Friday. “I’m always disappointed when I can’t do that.”

It was that lack of chemistry between Beckham and Mayfield that played a role in the end of OBJ’s two-plus year stint in Cleveland.

During that loss on Oct. 31 to the Pittsburgh Steelers that Beckham only caught “one pass for six yards on his lone official target.”

Now that Beckham is no longer with the Browns, he should be free to go anywhere he wants once waivers are cleared and hopefully show the Browns and Mayfield what they all missed out on.

If only Daddie Dearest keeps his mouth shut!

Click here to read more.

Article and Video Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Kevin C. Cox and Getty Images