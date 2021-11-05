Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What's Trending: Have Your Kids Ever Embarrassed You Badly In Public? [WATCH]

Anyone with kids in their family can attest to how embarrassing they can be when it comes to going out in public.

From the darndest things they say to the unfiltered reactions they can have in awkward situations, we decided to dedicate today’s “Trending Topics” to stories about public humiliation at the hands of children.

Not only did the show’s co-hosts share some of their own personal stories, be it their kids or themselves as a toddler, but we also got a few callers to chime in with some hilarious tales that would leave many of us cringing or better yet reaching for a belt!

Get a few laughs in today’s “What’s Trending” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

