Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Mind Body Business: How To Avoid Weekend Weight Gain [WATCH]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The weekend is usually a time to unwind and relax, which sometimes can lead to some bad habits on the road to fitness.

Maria More took a moment to speak on the topic for today’s “Mind Body Business” by giving some tips on how to avoid adding on a few pounds while enjoying your Saturday and Sunday.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

From staying active by running errands or going for a walk to making sure you’re balancing meals for consistent nutrition throughout the day — no holding off until dinnertime! — you can make those first steps towards maintaining your weight while still enjoying that much-needed time off.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Let Maria More school you on fitness goals for the weekend with “Mind Body Business” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Mind Body Business: How To Avoid Weekend Weight Gain [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Reacts to OBJ…

 57 mins ago
03.21.14
Cyn Santana, Joe Budden and Tahiry Jose

Joe Budden Claims To Be Bi, His Ex…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Dame Dash Wants To Make A Sequel To…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Welp: Odell Beckham Jr. Released By The Cleveland…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close