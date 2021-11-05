LOCAL NEWS: Blaine Griffin Gets to Be the New City Council President in Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Cleveland not only has a new mayor, but now also a new City Council President.

Blaine Griffin was elected in the role in an “unanimous decision” during a morning meeting on Nov. 5.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Griffin, who represents Ward 6, was first elected to Cleveland City Council in November of 2017 after he was appointed in May of that year, according to his bio. He’s also chairman of council’s Safety Committee and vice chair of Workforce & Community Benefits.

Griffin will take over the position from Kevin Kelley, who was defeated in mayoral election by Justin Bibb. Kelley did not run for Council has he was running for mayor.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images