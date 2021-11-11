Kyle Rittenhouse Cries and Testifies ‘I Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’ [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

An armed with a AR-style semi-automatic weapon 17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse hitched a ride from his mommy who drove him across state lines to a Black Live Matter protest in Kenosha where he proceeded to shoot 3 people killing 2 of them. Most mothers drive their teenage children to the movies or a friends house but Rittenhouse’s mother drove him into the middle of an unrest over the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer. Now Kyle Rittenhouse is receiving his days in court facing a murder trial that let’s be honest if you been watching what’s been going on the surprise would be if they would really make him pay for the crimes he committed. Crimes that by the way if his mother wouldn’t have drove him to wouldn’t have happened. However we have digressed.

If your a fan of any court or crime shows you know that the last thing the defense wants to do is put their client on the witness stand. But yesterday Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand to testify in his defense, a testimony that included crying, hyper ventilating, sympathy from the courts as well as Kyle Rittenhouse stating “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself.”

Funny Kyle Rittenhouse appeared to act more afraid in court than he did walking around the streets that fateful night in Kenosha. Even funnier they are even now talking about a mistrial after the prosecution and the judge had a heated exchange of words.

(Live Trial Video Below)

Take a look at the videos below, then give us your take…is the young Rittenhouse going to walk?

