Security Guard Quit Morning of Astroworld Concert Over Of Concerns [VIDEO]

50,000 people were at the sold-out Astroworld Festival, an outdoor music festival at NRG Park stadium complex where the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium stand, while rapper Travis Scott was on stage performing when “The crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed — they were unable to escape that situation,” leaving 8 people dead and several were injured from a crowd surge.

Lawsuits have been flying left and right but the growing debate has been who’s fault is this really? How could this have been prevented?

Witnesses took to social media with the message that the show went on and what was being reported wasn’t even the half of what went on.

Travis Scott has expressed remorse as well as said he would pay for the funeral expense of those who have lost their lives. However it wasn’t their, meaning Astroworld, fault is the message that flows from Scott’s camp.

Today however a security guard named Darius Williams is saying he quit his job before the Astroworld festival after hearing plans online for fans to storm the gate and not receiving enough training. Darius Williams also said that he heard that their was a plan to storm the gate, a plan that he did inform to two of his superiors.

