LOCAL NEWS: Bond and Charge Set for Suspects in Alishah Pointer’s Murder

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Four suspects alleged to have taken part in the kidnapping and death of Alishah Pointer from East Cleveland have been charged with a bond issued for each of them.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Anthony Bryant, Brittany Smith, Portria Williams, and Nathaniel Poke, Jr. are all charged with murder in the alleged torture and killing of Pointer, whose body was found inside a burned-out home on Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland last week. In the suspects’ initial hearing, Judge William L. Dawson issued each a bond of $2 million.

Police reports that Pointer had information regarding the murder of Aminjas Zion Shomo back on Nov. 2.

Shomo’s relative, Hakeem Ali Shomo, is still at large, but another suspect, Destiny Henderson is in custody and awaiting trial in Cuyahoga County juvenile court.

Several have appeared to have taken “part in kidnapping Pointer.”

A medical examiner reveals that Pointer died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Click here to read more.

Article and Video Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of krisanapong detraphiphat and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Also On 93.1 WZAK: