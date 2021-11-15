LOCAL NEWS: CLE City Council To Take Up Voting on Restricting Large Amounts of Balloons Released to the Sky

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If you are used to releasing balloons outside along with others in large gatherings in Cleveland, you might have to start thinking twice.

Cleveland City Council is getting ready to vote during an evening session on Nov. 15 that will restrict who will release large amount of balloons in the city all at once.

While it is not a ban, it may feel like one with “any release of 10 or more balloons in a 24-hour period” that will be prohibited depending on who is hosting such an event.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The concern is that many balloons released into the environment is littering and could potentially disrupt electric utilities service and even threaten wildlife. A report says about 18,000 balloons or pieces of balloons made of mylar or latex were found during Alliance of the Great Lakes beach clean-ups between 2016 and 2018.

Then there was Balloonfest ’86.

Who can forget the disastrous event that was meant to showcase the positive side of Cleveland in 1986 that ended in such “calamity” with multi-vehicle accidents and a search for two missing men that was delayed due to those balloons ending up on Lake Erie.

Here is a refresher on the ill-fated Balloonfest:

Now, large balloon releases can be allowed if they are released in an indoor facility, hot air balloons recovered or executed by “a governmental agency for scientific or meteorological purposes.”

If two-thirds vote in favor of a ban, it will go into effect as soon as possible.

