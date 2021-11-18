AJ Bouye: I Believe This is a Championship Level Defense

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Pro-Bowl Cornerback for the Carolina Panthers AJ Bouye joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he discussed the jolt of energy Cam Newton has brought to the locker room, and if this Panthers defense is championship caliber.

The conversation started with the impact that Cam Newton has had since his return to the Panthers a week ago as he said since the moment he walked in it has meant a lot for this team and you can feel the energy he brings especially when he scored his first touchdown against Arizona.

Kyle then asked about both Phil Snow and Matt Rhule and what stands out as he said that Phil knows how to play to the defensive’s strengths and he does a great job of making sure the defense brings its best week-in and week-out. With Coach Rhule AJ said he could tell as soon as OTA’s he could see him as a guy that wants to be the best coach on the best team and he has a standard for everyone to be accountable and he brings everyone together which is something you have to respect.

With the way the defense has played so far Kyle asked AJ if this is a championship-level defense and AJ responded:

“I believe so. These are first round talent guys who have played a lot of football, and we have to keep this going and play our best into November and December.”

When it comes to Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Football Team Sunday as he said they have a lot of good pieces starting with QB Taylor Heinicke who is an amazing corner who AJ loves watching on film along with Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas, but you can’t sleep on their strong running game as well that is led by Antonio Gibson.

