LOCAL NEWS: Transition from “Indians” to “Guardians” Off to a “Smashing” Start!

The changeover from one baseball team identity to another has gotten off to a rocky start on what was supposed to be a celebration with items selling the new name for the first time ever.

Shortly after launching the sale of “Cleveland Guardians” merchandise earlier on Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. at the Progressive Field team shop, the sign that was supposed to go up with the new name fell off where it was supposed to appear.

It is not known whether the accident happened as it was going up or after it went up.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

A FOX 8 photographer snapped a photo of the sign and debris on the ground near the pillar, which was roped off.

Here is video of the aftermath below:

Now, here is a photo of the sign after it fell down.

One online user jokingly hoped it wasn’t “a sign of what’s to come.”

Of course, there are still fans of the baseball team formerly known as the “Cleveland Indians” that are still not happy with the name change. Some could see it as a sign and an omen.

Others, of course, think it was just a coincidence and accident.

The fact it happened after “Guardians” merchandise was launched for purchase made it even more ironic.

Chances are, expect a new sign to come soon.

