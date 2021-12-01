Mary J. Blige Talks About Dropping a New Mind Blowing Album [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Mary J. Blige has been having us look in her musical eyes to see what she see’s since dropping her debut album ‘What’s The 411’ in 1992. But if you think that a couple Mudbound Oscar nominations and turning powerfully into Monet Stewart Tejada, mother of Cane and Dru and Diana Tejada, wife of King Pin Lorenzo, was going to take Mary J. Blige away from her first love, music, you are sorely mistaken.

That’s right things are on an upswing first with the Super Bowl Halftime show in February of 2022, now new music.

Monday the 50 year old Queen of R&B , Mary J. Blige, spilled the tea that she is about to get it crunk up on some new floateration with a new album for the first time in 4 years and according to Mary J. Blige with all the ‘Drama’ going on in her life with a high profile divorce her new album is sure to blow your mind.

“Wait till you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind,” “And it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

Take a listen to Mary J. Blige talk to Tamron Hall, about love in her “darkest moments” that has lead her to acceptance through God taking the wheel that birthed new music, in the video below.

