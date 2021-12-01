LOCAL NEWS: WJW Fox 8 Cleveland Replacing ‘Dr. Oz’ on its Weekday Lineup

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If you had been watching ‘Dr. Oz’ on WJW Fox 8 in Northeast Ohio on the morning of Dec. 1 at 11 a.m., that may have been the last time you were seeing the long-running show.

That is because, due to Dr. Mehmet Oz reportedly running for a spot in Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate, and with the station spilling over outside of Ohio, it would serve as a conflict of interest in regards to politics as WJW has “to be as transparent as possible.”

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

As our signal bleeds a little bit into Pennsylvania, we have to replace “The Dr. Oz Show” on our air effective Thursday.

Replacing ‘Oz’ in the interim will be reruns of the local talk show ‘New Day Cleveland,’ which airs regularly at 10 a.m.

That plan will last until at least sometime in January, when “a new show” will be able to step in and takeover the 11 a.m. timeslot.

There is speculation it could be ‘The Dish,’ hosted by Dr. Oz’s daughter Daphne Oz who once served as co-host of ABC’s ‘The Chew,’ taking over for ‘Oz.’

We have to keep watching come next year.

Will you miss watching ‘Dr. Oz’ on Fox 8 in Cleveland?

