The Bijou Star Files: Verzuz Went Left Then Went Right At The Cross Roads

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 3, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

BONE THUGS AND THREE 6 MAFIA VERZUZ ERUPTS IN SCUFFLE CAUSED BY BIZZY BONE TOSSING A BOTTLE

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia stage got a bit testy on Thursday night, leading to a fight. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT TRIAL OSUNDAIRO BRO SAYS HE’S NO HOMOPHOBE… I Worked it at Pride Events, Gay Bars!!!

Jussie Smollett‘s claim one of the Osundairo bros is homophobic — and that motivated him to pull off the alleged attack — is getting shot down in court by the brother himself, who brought Pride pics as evidence. Read More

LEBRON JAMES FREE OF COVID… Cleared To Play

LeBron James is officially free of COVID — the NBA announced he’s logged multiple negative tests the past two days — and he’s now been cleared to play for the Lakers again. Read More

GORILLA GLUE GIRL MY HAIR IS FALLING OUT IN CLUMPS …Not Strong Enough For Dye

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ is having more issues with her hair … she’s losing locks in clumps after using a bunch of chemicals to change her hair color. Read More

JACQUELINE AVANT Suspect Shot Himself In Foot With AR-15 …CAUGHT ON VIDEO AFTER ATTACK

Police say the suspect is 29-year-old Aariel Maynor, and he was captured partly because he literally shot himself in the foot. The man who allegedly killed Jacqueline Avant was caught in a backyard roughly an hour after shooting the 81-year-old … and video shows him handcuffed to a wheelchair after being taken into custody. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN SUSPENDED 3 GAMES… After NFL Says He Faked COVID Vaccine Card

Burstyn just released another statement in the wake of the NFL’s suspension, saying, “Mr. Brown is vaccinated and continues to support the vaccine for any person for whom it is appropriate.” Read More

FAITH EVANS NICE RETURNING TO STAGE, EVEN IN MASK… Still Hanging with Stevie J Post-Divorce Filing

Faith Evans sounds exhilarated about being back on stage after taking a long break from performing … even though it meant wearing a heavy costume on “The Masked Singer.” Read More

DIDDY I WANNA BUY BACK SEAN JOHN …Out of Bankruptcy

Diddy is swooping in to try to save his namesake brand … and he’s got grand plans to breathe life back into Sean John. Read More

DRAKE UNRECOGNIZED BY OLDER COUPLE AT GAME… You Famous?!?

Is there anyone on the planet who doesn’t know who Drake is?!? Read More

The Public Calls For Justice For Chrystul Kizer Who Faces Life In Prison For Murdering The Man That Sex Trafficked Her

Chrystul Kizer was 17 years old when she shot and killed Randall Volar III in Kenosha, Wisconsin in June 2018, telling authorities she was tired of being sex trafficked and sexually abused by him. Kizer is currently out on bond and awaiting trial, but protestors are calling for her acquittal in the name of self-defense, just like Kyle Rittenhouse. Read More

Story of Friendship Between ‘Grandma’ and Stranger She Accidentally Invited to Thanksgiving Becoming Netflix Movie

The unexpected friendship between Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton is getting the movie treatment. Read More

Trae Young Responds to Receiving Vote in NYC’s Mayoral Race

The Trae Young vs. Knicks fans trolling saga continued Tuesday, after the Atlanta Hawks responded to receiving a vote in New York’s mayoral race. Read More

Study Shows Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Face Double the Chance of Dying in Following Year

New research indicates that survivors of severe cases of COVID-19 are more likely to die the next year when compared with uninfected people or those with mild cases. Read More

Cardi B Named First Creative Director in Residence at ‘Playboy’

Playboy announced on Thursday an expansive collaboration with Cardi B, naming her the brand’s first-ever creative director in residence. Read More

ABC’s ‘Astroworld: Concert From Hell’ News Special Removed From Hulu Following Criticism

The recent Hulu arrival of a special news report focused on the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was quickly met with criticism from those who argued it was too soon for such a project, perhaps due to many mistaking it for an actual documentary. Read More

Kehlani Opens Up About Removing Breast Implants: ‘I Let the World Bully Me Into Feeling Like I Needed This’

Kehlani recently decided to remove their breast implants, and now the Blue Water Road singer has explained what led them to make that decision. Read More

T.I. Blasts Atlanta Mayoral Candidate Felicia Moore for Saying He Cost Her the Race by Spreading Misinformation

Felicia Moore lost the Atlanta mayoral race to Andre Dickens, and she blamed her loss on the likes of T.I. and Isaac Hayes III, who allegedly spread “lies” about her. In a video posted to his Instagram account, T.I. responded to Moore and reiterated his support for Dickens. Read More

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shows Just How Big of a Fan She Is of Her Dad’s Music

If there was ever any doubt whether or not Eminem’s kids were fans of his music, those questions can be laid to rest after his oldest daughter just revealed on TikTok that she is in the top three percent of listeners of her dad’s music on Spotify. Read More

Rihanna Addresses Recent Pregnancy Rumors: “Y’all Breed Me Every Year Dammit”

With everything Rihanna has going on, fans have been relentless with their speculation that the billionaire superstar is also pregnant. Read More

Madonna Claps Back at 50 Cent After He Trolls Her on Instagram

Madonna is clapping back at 50 Cent after the rapper reacted to a photo the “Like a Virgin” singer uploaded on Instagram. Read More

Minnesota Man Who Traveled to NYC For Convention is 2nd Reported Omicron Case in U.S.

The United States now has its second confirmed case of the omicron variant. It is a man from Minnesota who recently traveled to New York City for a two-day convention. Read More

Meghan Markle Wins Court Appeal in Privacy Battle Over Letter to Her Dad

Meghan Markle’s extensive battle with the publisher’s of Mail on Sunday has finally come to an end. Read More

Burger King is returning the Whopper to its original price

Burger King’s Whopper is turning 64 years old, and it’s giving the sandwich a price to match. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

