CNN Let’s Chris Cuomo Go Now Chris Speaks

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 02, 2019

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Chris Cuomo is putting his money where his family is and according to Chris Cuomo his family comes first.

What appears as residue from 45’s disdain for the ‘As The Cuomo’s of New York Turns’, CNN in response to actions taken by Chris Cuomo admitting to CNN that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, which apparently broke CNN rules suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely.  Now it seems another shoe has dropped prompting CNN to fire Chris Cuomo, CNN allegedly retained a respected law firm to conduct an independent review of his conduct and they say they found further evidence that they felt warranted firing the number one CNN stunna.

We have heard from everyone else but now that CNN has detached them self from Chris Cuomo, Chris Cuomo is now speaking.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

This is the fall-out from former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo being charged in October with allegedly groping a female aide’s breast inside the Executive Mansion.

Take a look at Chris Cuomo’s Tweet below as well as his comments on this situation in the video below

