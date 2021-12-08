Who Is Rich Paul And Why Is He The Most Powerful Man In All Of Sports?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Rich Paul might be the most influential person in all of sports outside of Lebron James and he can’t dunk to save his life.

The mega-millionaire sports agent and his company KLUTCH Sports Group have taken the sports world by storm.

Paul, who is a childhood friend of Lebron James, started as James’ agent in 2012, Now KLUTCH Sports represents some of the sport’s biggest names.

Over the past decade, Paul has grown well from beneath the shadow of Lebron and has turned himself into a master negotiator and his bold approach has frustrated many NBA executives.

During the 2018-2019 NBA season Paul made it public that his client Anthony Davis had no interest in returning to the New Orleans Pelicans. This forced the Pelicans to have to trade Davis before his contract had expired. Bold moves like these are why Paul is driving the league crazy.

Recently Paul has come under scrutiny for his handling of Sixers star Ben Simmons. Simmons and Paul have both stated that Simmons wants out of Philly, but Simmons hasn’t shown up to play a game this season.

Sports insiders believe Rich Paul has been behind most of the decisions coming from the Simmons camp and calculated risks are where Paul shines the most. Here are things you might not know about Rich Paul, the most powerful man in sports.

Rich Paul’s Client list is flat-out impressive.

Check out the list of Rich Paul’s top 10 clients:

John Wall Rockets $44.3 million

LeBron James Lakers $41.1 million

Anthony Davis Lakers $35.3 million

Ben Simmons 76ers $33.0 million

Draymond Green Warriors $24.0 million

Zach LaVine Bulls $19.5 million

Lonzo Ball Bulls $18.6 million

Eric Bledsoe Clippers $18.1 million

Gary Trent Jr. Raptors $16.0 million

Dejounte Murray Spurs $15.4 million

He’s Dates Singer Adele

Love seems to be blossoming for Adele after a years-long contentious divorce battle with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, which was finalized back in March. Romance rumors involving the “Someone Like You” crooner began to surface after she was spotted on what appeared to be a hot date with big-time sports agent Rich Paul. The Sun obtained photos of the suspected lovebirds flirting while out at New York’s posh restaurant Cipriani. A week before, Rich and Adele were caught canoodling courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The pair couldn’t hide their burgeoning relationship for too long from inquisitive fans. Adele finally confirmed the love hearsay on Sept. 18, posting a picture of herself smiling alongside her sweetie Paul.

He’s A Sports Agent Whose Signed Some Heavyweights In The NBA

The Cleveland, Ohio, native became a sports agent shortly after meeting his close friend and athlete LeBron James at the Akron-Canton Airport in 2002, Elle noted. The stars were waiting for a flight to Atlanta when James commented on a Houston Oilers jersey Paul was wearing at the time. The then 21-year-old was selling vintage sports jerseys out of the back of his truck when he met a seventeen-year-old James, who was already expected to head to the NBA as the No. 1 draft pick.

The two-sport fanatics’ friendship grew over time with Paul eventually landing a gig under Creative Artists Agency, where James was being managed by Leon Rose at the time. After years of learning the business of the game, Paul eventually opened up his own sports agency, Klutch Sports Group, in 2012.

Paul has negotiated some big-time sports contracts for a few notable names in the NBA including Ben Simmons, John Wall, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis among other players. He’s pretty good at his job too because according to Forbes, since launching the Klutch Sports Group, Paul has done nearly $1 billion dollars worth of savvy business deals. An NBA general manager once described Paul as “absolutely unrelenting in getting his players what they want, and he will use every means available to him to do that,” according to Women’s Health.

He’s Writing A Memoir

In March, Paul announced that he would release his first memoir titled Lucky Me. The coming of age story is reportedly being published by Roc Lit 101, the same publishing house spearheaded by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Paul’s book touches on his upbringing in Cleveland, Ohio, his family struggles, and his meteoric rise to the top of the sports world.

“Lucky Me is more than my story,” Paul revealed in a press statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Lucky Me is the story of every young Black man who grew up like me. I want to use my story to uplift and inspire those who lived this and educate those who didn’t. I cannot tell you what it means to partner with my friend and mentor Jay-Z on this project. Lucky Me was the name of the book before I even spoke with Jay because his music was my life’s soundtrack.”

Life Hasn’t Always Been Easy For Paul

Paul went through a number of challenging setbacks during childhood. His mother struggled with drug abuse, leaving his grandmother and great-uncle the task of raising him. “I was never really angry, but I was definitely protective, and I was definitely sad in a lot of ways,” he told the New Yorker during an in-depth interview in March. “Because, as a kid, you see other kids and their experience with their parents, and you want the same.”

After his father, Rich Sr. died following a tough battle with intestinal cancer, Paul drooped out of schools weeks later. “I always wanted to work,” he said. “But I still probably would have finished school if my father was alive. I never wanted to let him down.”

He Has Children

Paul has three children but has never been married, according to the New Yorker article.

He’s Got A Hefty Net Worth

The busy sports agent has amassed a fortune from his billion-dollar deals. As of 2021, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Paul has grossed a whopping $100 million from some of his sports handlings. He doesn’t even have a college degree. According to The Sun, Paul’s hefty net worth doubled in 2019 after the NCAA ruled that they would no longer require agents to have a bachelor’s degree. The new protocol was dubbed The Rich Paul Rule.

SEE ALSO:

Who Is Larry Hoover And Why Do Kanye And Drake Want To Help Him?

What Happened To Wendy Williams? Why TV Icon Deserves Her Flowers Now

Who Is Rich Paul And Why Is He The Most Powerful Man In All Of Sports? was originally published on newsone.com