Travis Scott Sits Down For First Interview Since Astroworld Tragedy [VIDEO]

On November 5, 2021, about 50,000 people were at the sold-out Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, an outdoor music festival at NRG Park stadium complex where the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium stand, while rapper Travis Scott was on stage performing when “The crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed — they were unable to escape that situation,” ultimately 10 people lost their lives with several being injured.

Travis Scott said he would pay all funeral expenses, some people allegedly close to the situation say it was Travis Scott’s fault and the tragedy could very well had been prevented plus they claimed that Travis Scott didn’t even stop the show when show goers tried too. Since then people have been seeking legal help.

So what really went on and what’s Travis Scott’s side of the story?

For the first time since November 5th Astroworld Music Festival tragedy Travis Scott sat down for an interview with Charlamagne The God and opened up about his side of the story. Did Travis Scott hear the crowd tell him to stop? What was going through his mind then and now what?

Take a listen to Travis Scott’s interview with Charlamagne The God in the video below

