Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Travis Scott Sits Down For First Interview Since Astroworld Tragedy [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Awkwafina with musical guest Travis Scott hosts the 44th season episode 2 NBC&apos;s &apos;Saturday Night Live&apos;

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

On November 5, 2021,  about 50,000 people were at the sold-out Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, an outdoor music festival at NRG Park stadium complex where the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium stand, while rapper Travis Scott was on stage performing when “The crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed — they were unable to escape that situation,” ultimately 10 people lost their lives with several being injured.

Travis Scott said he would pay all funeral expenses, some people allegedly close to the situation say it was Travis Scott’s fault and the tragedy could very well had been prevented plus they claimed that Travis Scott didn’t even stop the show when show goers tried too.  Since then people have been seeking legal help.

So what really went on and what’s Travis Scott’s side of the story?

Related Stories

For the first time since November 5th Astroworld Music Festival tragedy Travis Scott sat down for an interview with Charlamagne The God and opened up about his side of the story.  Did Travis Scott hear the crowd tell him to stop?  What was going through his mind then and now what?

Take a listen to Travis Scott’s interview with Charlamagne The God in the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Astroworld Festival , interview , Travis Scott

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Opening Arguments Begin In Trial Of Kim Potter, Over Killing Of Daunte Wright

Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Testifies in Kim Potter Trial…

 1 hour ago
01.01.70
Awkwafina with musical guest Travis Scott hosts the 44th season episode 2 NBC&apos;s &apos;Saturday Night Live&apos;

Travis Scott Sits Down For First Interview Since…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
Josh Duggar Booking Photo

Former TLC Network Star Josh Duggar Found Guilty…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Alyssa Scott Pens Painful Message to Her and…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close