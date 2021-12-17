Netflix Documents 2012 CLE Police Chase That Left Two Dead in ‘137 Shots’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The world was already in shock in the year of 2020 when we had to hunker down because of the COVID-19 pandemic when a horrific chain of events made news world wide leading to protests all over the world in the midst of a pandemic. National news was made in May of 2020 when a courageous young lady took out her cell phone and filmed the murder of George Floyd when a now ex- police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota kneeled on is neck. Prior to George Floyd but it’s notoriety only pushed out of Louisville, KY because of George Floyd in March of 2020 was the killing of a 26 year old black medical work named Breonna Taylor who was shot to death after authorities executed a no-knock warrant to the wrong address. Prior to that Ahmaud Arbery was murdered while jogging in broad daylight by a trio that claimed they were trying to make a citizens arrest. In November of 2014 a 12 year old Tamir Rice was killed after being gunned down by a Cleveland police officer because the young man was playing with a toy gun. All these cases made national news and sparked protests around the world from people demanding justice for the black men and women that were killed unjustly by people that are paid to protect and serve the community.

However before these tragic events, a heinous event occurred in 2012, that left two people dead in Cleveland, OH after their car backfired while driving past police officer that did not receive national acclaim. Possibly because we were at the dawning of social media as well as the politics that became involved in it, but this week Netflix is changing all of that with a new documentary that just dropped on the streaming service this past Wednesday titled ‘137 Shots’, that explores exactly what we learned on the news that happened that terrifying night as well as the things that were in play that the masses wasn’t privy too.

On November 29, 2012, 30 year old Malissa Williams and 43 yaer old Timothy Russell, were killed by Cleveland police after a 22 minute car chase that began near the Justice Center downtown and ended at Heritage Middle School in East Cleveland with Cleveland police officers firing 137 bullets Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell. When the dust settled and the medical examiner did his due diligence, no gun or shell casings were found in the vehicle. One Cleveland police officer even jumped on the hood of the, yes, victims vehicle unloading his weapon.

Their was no justice for the killings of Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell and their families have no peace.

‘137 Shots’, directed by Michael Milano features the families of Malissa Williams and Timothy Russel, local journalist Connie Schultz, former prosecutor Timothy McGinty, former Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Steve Loomis and Tamir Rice’s mother Samaria Rice.

In this documentary, ‘137 Shots’, law enforcement faces scrutiny as Americans demand justice after police violence claims multiple Black lives in Cleveland.

Take a look at the trailer for ‘137 Shots’ on Netflix Here.

