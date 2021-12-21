Judge Dethroned For Calling Fellow Colleagues “Uncle Tom” and “Fat B’s” !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

WTH is going on with our judges!? First Louisiana Judge Michelle Odinet (who is white) was suspended by the state’s Supreme Court after a video went viral of her using the ninja-word and for her hidden racism that was brought to light she replaced by Judge Vanessa Harris, who will take the duties from December 17, 2021 to February 28, 2022. Now we have a black judge in Alabama that is being dethroned for violating several codes of ethics, calling a judge “Uncle Tom,” another one, a “fat b****” and one of her employees “heifer.”

Y’all thought Judge Judy was raw.

A nine-judge panel found that Jefferson County Judge Nakita Blocton, in Alabama, had a history of “inappropriate comments” and, as regarded her staff, a “pattern of abuse,”. Allegedly Judge Blocton recently called a judge “Uncle Tom”, she called one of her employees “heifer” and has verbally abused others. Employees reported that she demanded their private cell phones and log-ins to desktops so that she could erase all information that was being used against her in an open investigation. She also requested they worked unreasonable hours and an excessive amount in a week, including late nights. Judge Blocton also allegedly used several Facebook aliases to communicate with litigants in a pending domestic relations case in an effort to affect the outcome and failed to promptly dispose of many cases assigned to her, even though she spent a substantial amount of time at the office.

