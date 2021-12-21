The Bijou Star Files: Keyshia Cole’s Celibacy 2022 NYE Resolution

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 21, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below

Keyshia Cole Says She’s Going Celibate in 2022 [Photo + Video]

"Heaven Sent" singer Keyshia Cole has announced to her Twitter followers that in the new year, she plans to spend more time loving herself by making the decision to partake in a year of celibacy.

PRESIDENT BIDEN’S DOG MAJORNO MORE WHITE HOUSE LIFE FOR ME Removed After Biting Issues

It's very much out with the old and in with the new, as President Biden's dog Major is getting the boot from the White House … and several biting incidents followed by failed training attempts to fix the pup seem to be the catalyst.

DENNIS RODMAN RUN-IN WITH COPS OVER FACE MASK On JetBlue Flight

Dennis Rodman's a member of the new mile high club — the one composed of people who allegedly refuse to wear a face mask on commercial flights — and cops were waiting for him when he landed.

SHAQUILLE O’NEALTrolls Charles Barkley CAN’T GET HIS BELLY DURING HOLIDAYS!!!

Shaquille O'Neal came through with the gifts — and the jokes — this holiday season … giving back in a huge way for more than 500 kids in Atlanta … and roasting Charles Barkley in the process!!

DEMARCUS COUSINS GOES OFF ON SECURITY GUARD… Let Me Sign A Jersey!!!

DeMarcus Cousins unloaded on a security guard who was trying to block a fan from getting an autograph from the NBA star … and the unique scene was all captured on video.

ANDY COHEN Done With 10-Day Quarantine …AFTER 2ND FIGHT WITH COVID-19

The cast members of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" weren't the only ones at Bravo fighting COVID, honcho Andy Cohen had the illness as well, and just finished his 10-day quarantine …

AMAZON DRIVER SAVES THE DAY During Pit Bull Attack

Another Amazon worker has been caught saving the day! This time, a driver jumped in front of a pit bull to stop it from attacking a young woman and her dog …

Mariah Carey Races To The Top Of The Billboard Charts Once Again With Her Holiday Classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey officially has the number one song in the country, as her timeless hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' is back at the top of the charts despite being originally released back in 1994!!

Summer Walker Accuses London On Da Track Of Posting Their Daughter For Clout

Summer Walker might be done with London On Da Track, but she isn't finished blasting him for his parenting skills on the socials! Things between Summer and London have been seemingly copesetic between the two until Summer stated that she "hates" the father of her child and wishes he wasn't in her or their daughter's life anymore.

Rick Ross Leaves ’85 South Comedy Show’ Interview After Saying He Was Going to Bathroom, Hosts React

Rick Ross has ignited yet another fury of memes after he dipped in the middle of a recent podcast interview.

Judge Dismisses $4 Billion Lawsuit Filed Against Drake by Alleged 2017 Home Intruder

Drake has beat a $4 billion lawsuit filed against him by a woman who allegedly broke into his home in 2017. The lawsuit claimed that the rapper publicly defamed her on Instagram.

Watch Offset Joke About Cardi B’s Outfit Choice for Their Son: ‘Looking Like Ne-Yo’

Offset seemed to be "So Sick" of some clothes Cardi B picked out for their son, and he didn't hold back on the jokes.

Omicron Becomes Dominant COVID-19 Variant With Nearly 75 Percent of New Cases in the U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci issued a warning just last week that the omicron variant will become the dominant strain in the United States in a matter of weeks. That day has already come.

Lorne Michael Says ‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th Anniversary Would be ‘Good Time to Leave’ Show

In a new interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Lorne Michaels opened up about the possibility of leaving Saturday Night Live following the show's 50th anniversary in the 2024-2025 season.

North Korea Bans Laughing for 11 Days to Mark Anniversary of Former Leader Kim Jong Il’s Death

North Korea has banned laughing for 11 days to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Un's father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il,

50 Cent Says Next Album May Be His Last, Claims He’s Top 10 Rapper ‘Dead or Alive’

Despite not having released a full-length project since 2015's The Kanan Tape, 50 Cent remains convinced he's firmly established his place in hip-hop's pecking order.

Wiz Khalifa Asks Artists to Stop Disrespecting Each Other, Start ‘Actually Showing the Same Love You Expect to Get’

Wiz Khalifa is promoting peace and encouraging artists to spread more love in 2022.

Alabama Judge Removed for Calling Colleagues “Uncle Tom,” “Fat B—” and “Heifer”

An Alabama judge was removed from the bench for violating several codes of ethics. She called a judge "Uncle Tom," another one, a "fat b****" and one of her employees "heifer."

Viral Photo of Men Holding Gun and Cash with Santa Leads to Arrest

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Friday that a man who appears to be clutching a gun in a Santa photo at the Mall of Louisiana was caught on an outstanding warrant from the state of Texas.

Biggie Smalls’ New York City Apartment Sold For $2M

The Post has confirmed that Biggie Smalls landmark New York City apartment has sold for more than the asking price.

Supply Chain Issues and Reduction In Peppermint Production To Blame For Candy Cane Shortage

Supply chain issues, mixed with a reduction in peppermint production over the last decade, have combined to create a candy cane shortage in 2021.

Virginia Police Believe Four Bodies Found Are Victims Of ‘Shopping Cart Killer,’ There Could Be Other Victims

Virginia police believe that the bodies found at two different locations in the state are attributed to the "Shopping Cart Killer."

People Are Here For Al Green’s Response To Lil B’s Question About Whether He’s Still Alive [Photo]

We rarely celebrate legends while they are still with us, so let's toast Al Green right now. The legendary soul singer is alive and, furthermore, tweeting.

Joe Manchin Says He Will Not Vote in Support of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act: ‘This Is a No’ [Video]

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday he can no longer support President Biden's Build Back Better Act, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the $1.75 trillion tax and spending plan that includes Democrats' key domestic policy initiatives.

SZA Celebrates Landing Her First Acting Role: ‘Can’t Believe I Got The Part I Wanted’ [Photos]

Although SZA has not released an album since her beloved Ctrl dropped in the summer of 2017, she still finds ways to captivate her fanbase.

Bow Wow Says He’s Done W/ Women For The Rest Of The Year: Ladies, Leave Me Alone! I’m Done!

Girls and women have been throwing themselves at Bow Wow ever since he was rapping about "Puppy Love" under the moniker Lil' Bow Wow, and he's officially had enough! Former teen heartthrob and rapper Bow Wow had a message for the ladies.

Kim Kardashian Wants Her Children To Meet Rumored Boyfriend Pete Davidson

The annual Kardashian Christmas bash might have a new guest on the invite list this year.

Kelly Rowland Explains Why Her Son Received COVID Vaccine [VIDEO]

Kelly Rowland appears to be doing everything she can to protect her family from COVID.

Lil Baby–Woman Claims Rapper Is Her Son’s Father: He Needs to Come Take Care of His Responsibilities!

Over the weekend, a woman named Shi Anderson brought out accusations that Lil Baby (real name Dominique Jones) had fathered a son with her in the past. She specifically made these claims through a series of Instagram posts, with the first one captioned:

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: