The Bijou Star Files: Jada’s Pinkett’s Mom Celebrates 31 Yrs Of Sobriety

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 27, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris Celebrates 31 Years Of Sobriety

Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who is also known as Gammy, has been open about her past addictions, and on Wednesday, she celebrated another year of sobriety. Read More

LEBRON JAMES SHADES NBA’S COVID RULES WITH HELP OF SPIDER-MAN

LeBron James is playing his hand on COVID, or at least it seems this way … suggesting we’ve gotten a little crazy with panic over contracting the virus. Read More

Thousands of flights canceled on Christmas weekend

Major US airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, the third day in a row of mass cancellations and delays over Christmas weekend, as staff and crew call out sick amid the Omicron surge. Read More

DELTA AIRLINES WOMAN LOSES IT ON UNMASKED MAN …Detained by ADP, FBI

A woman got violent with an older man who refused to wear his mask on a plane — to the point she actually smacked him and spat on him … which landed her in hot water. Read More

MARK RYLANCE IN ‘DON’T LOOK UP’ Tech-y Billionaire Character COMPARED TO MUSK, ZUCK, COOK, BEZOS!!!

Mark Rylance’s turn as a deranged tech CEO in ‘Don’t Look Up’ is a clear dig at our country’s leading billionaire visionaries — but the question … who’s it actually aimed at??? Read More

‘SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’ SONY’S HIGHEST GROSSING MOVIE EVER …Holland’s A Billion $$$ Guy!!! Tom Holland may be the biggest thing in Hollywood, because “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has just topped Sony’s list of highest-grossing movies ever … and it’s not his only billion-dollar flick. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN Military Dad Says on Phone ‘MERRY XMAS, JOE & LET’S GO BRANDON’

President Biden heard what his haters have been saying in code for months now — a “f*** you” jab that one guy had the gall to say right to POTUS’ face, on Christmas Eve no less. Read More

THE MARVELETTES SINGER WANDA YOUNG DEAD AT 78

Wanda Young — one of the few remaining members of The Marvelettes — has died. Read More

THE POPE DECLARED DEAD BY MISTAKE …During TV Blunder

The Pope has died while discussing Covid-19 — at least that’s what one broadcaster almost had her viewers thinking … when she mistakenly said the guy had croaked. Read More

PETE DAVIDSON ROLLIN’ UP TO 7-ELEVEN FOR CIGARETTES …Xmas In L.A.

Pete Davidson is venturing out to parts of L.A. where a Rolls-Royce has rarely traveled — 7-Eleven!!! Read More

WEDDING FIASCOS Bridesmaid Disinvited To Wedding …TRUE, I LOOKED BETTER THAN THE BRIDE, BUT …

A woman committed the cardinal sin in the wedding world — she apparently looked better than the bride, and says that’s why she became persona non grata at the ceremony. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

