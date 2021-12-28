Magic Johnson Isn’t Feeling The Magic of New Docu-Series [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year especially for binge watching and documentary’s but unfortunately retired NBA legend, Los Angeles Lakers great, Magic Johnson isn’t feeling the magic in an upcoming HBO documentary-series titled ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty that is slated to drop in March was originally titled ‘Showtime’ but for fear of it getting confused with being released on cable television ‘Showtime’ channel opposed to HBO the powers that be made the change. The documentary will focus on the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980’s that featured Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Byron Scott, Magic Johnson, James Worthy and legendary coach Pat Riley to name a few.

Magic Johnson say’s that he himself as well as others have something similar in the works but Magic himself say’s he isn’t looking forward to ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’, and he probably won’t watch.

Magic Johnson who was considered one of the greatest point guards of all time with the Lakers was a beloved player with a contagious smile, had an alleged off the court life that also shocked the world back in the 80’s.

Take a look at what Magic Johnson has to say about ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’, in the video below.

