The Bijou Star Files: LAPD Shoot And Kill 14 Yr Old Girl [BODYCAM]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 29, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

BEN CRUMP POLICE DIDN’T HELP TEEN GIRL …After Burlington Coat Factory Shooting

The police paid no mind to the teenage girl struck by a stray bullet in the fatal shooting at a Burlington Coat Factory … at least according to her family. Read More

DELTA ‘KAREN’THREATENED TO KILL HER MOTHER …Mother’s Husband Claims

Delta “Karen” has had a string of incidents involving violence or threatened violence … the latest one we’ve uncovered involves an alleged threat to kill her own mom, and the details are crazy. Read More

The US just hit a record average of daily new Covid-19 cases

The US hit a seven-day average of 254,496 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data — blowing past the country’s previous record of about 251,989 daily cases, reported on January 11. Read More

DR. DRE PAYS $100 MIL TO NICOLE IN DIVORCE SETTLEMENT

Dr. Dre has settled his divorce case by striking a property settlement agreement with his ex-wife, and for Dre’s part, we’re told he’s “delighted” Nicole Young is only getting a fraction of his estate. Read More

Dior Indefinitely Postpones Their Collaboration With Travis Scott Following The Astroworld Tragedy

It looks like another upcoming deal has been pulled from Travis Scott following the tragedy that took place at his Astroworld Festival last month. This time, Dior has announced that their upcoming collection with Travis’ Cactus Jack label has been postponed indefinitely. Read More

Viral Video Shows Ex-Husband Gifting Current Husband An Appreciation Gift As He Thanks Him For Being There For His Children

The holiday season shows a different side of people as they show their appreciation for the people in their lives. There is one family that is currently going viral on social media as this moment between an ex-husband and current husband is capturing the hearts of many. Read More

This Woman Paid Off Her Husband’s Student Loans As A Christmas Gift

Jayla B., a social media influencer, received viral attention over the holiday weekend for the Christmas gift she gave her husband Anthony. The wife and mama of two gifted him peace of mind as we enter the new year. He won’t have to worry about Joe Biden’s student loan resolutions or Sallie Mae blowing up his phone ever again! Our good sis Jayla hooked her hubby up and wiped clean his student loan debt. Read More

Amazon Taking Steps To Prevent Errors After Alexa Instructed A 10-Year-Old Girl To Put A Penny Into An Electrical Plug

Nothing is scarier than having something or someone telling your child to do something potentially harmful. In this case, for mother Kristin Livdahl, this was her reality when her Amazondevice told her 10-year-old daughter to place a coin in an exposed electrical outlet. On Sunday, Kristin tweeted a screenshot of the surprising interaction between her daughter and an Amazon Echo smart speaker with Alexa enabled. Read More

Florida Nail Salon Reaches $1.75 Million Settlement With Woman Who Lost Her Leg After a Pedicure

A Florida nail salon has reached a $1.75 million settlement with a woman who lost her leg to an infection after a pedicure. Read More

Election Investigators Found Four Dead People Voted in Georgia’s Election, Not the 5,000 Trump Claimed

In the wake of his loss in the Presidential Election in November, Donald Trump spewed conspiracy theories about dead people voting in Georgia. Read More

Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Will Not Be Charged for Alleged Assault of Two Women

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face charges related to allegations of unwanted kissing by two women. Read More

Atlanta UPS Driver Kidnapped at Gunpoint, Found Tied Up in Back of Tractor-Trailer

Atlanta police have launched an investigation after a UPS driver was found tied up and locked inside his tractor-trailer after being kidnapped at gunpoint. Read More

Family of Harriet Tubman Losing Patience With Progress of $20 Bill Change

In 2016, former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew announced that Harriet Tubman would be placed on the front of the $20 bill. However, after five years and no current plans to revamp the currency, descendants of the abolitionist are disappointed. Read More

Apple Reveals Digital Legacy Feature Which Allows Your Loved Ones Access to Your Phone’s Data When You Die

Earlier this month, Apple released iOS 15.2, a major iPhone upgrade that contains a new feature called Digital Legacy. You will be able to select certain people who will be allowed to access your account after you pass away. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: