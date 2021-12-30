Teen Killed On Dirt Bike During Traffic Stop [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

This past weekend in Boynton Beach Florida a 13 year old Stanley Davis Jr. had filled up his dirt bike that he had just got for Christmas at a gas station when a police car turned into the same station, Davis Jr. pulled off then the officer proceeded to follow him. All of that was caught on surveillance. What wasn’t caught on a surveillance cam or dash cam was what led to Stanley Davis Jr., dirt bike going off of North Federal Highway during the attempted stop that led to the 13 year old dying and the police car that allegedly attempted to stop him didn’t have a dash-cam.

According to the 13 year old Honor Roll student Stanley Davis Jr. mother Tina Hunter:

“They chased him, chased him. He just panicked because he’s a kid. Chased him right to his damn grave, and figured he’s just another Black boy, ain’t nothing is going to be done,”

The officer that was involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave however the Florida Highway Patrol that is investigating this incident so far is say:

“Based on our preliminary investigation, the officer’s vehicle did not come into contact with the dirt bike,”

But interestingly enough the Mayor of Boynton Beach, Steven B Grant had this to say:

“We should not blame the police department for the actions of an individual officer. However, the city and the police are responsible,” “You know, the situation that created this, you know, it didn’t happen just yesterday. This is an aspect of how the city has treated parts of the community for decades before I was even mayor. And so the city is trying to understand and work with the community to get a result, resolution so that it is safer for everyone,”

Take a look at the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: